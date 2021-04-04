Heavy rains trigger landslide, floods in Indonesia; 23 dead

Residents inspect the damage at a village hit by flash flood in East Flores, Indonesia, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Landslides and flash floods from torrential rains in eastern Indonesia have killed a number of people and displaced thousands, the disaster agency said Sunday. (AP Photo/Ola Adonara)
·1 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Landslides and flash floods from torrential rains in eastern Indonesia have killed at least 23 people and displaced thousands, the disaster agency said Sunday.

Mud rolled down from surrounding hills shortly after midnight and struck nearly 50 houses in Lamenele village on Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara province. Rescuers recovered 20 bodies and nine injured, said Raditya Jati, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson.

Three more bodies were found of villagers who were swept away by flash floods in Oyang Bayang village.

In another village, Waiburak, four were injured and two are missing when overnight rains caused rivers to burst their banks, sending muddy water into large areas of East Flores district. Hundreds of people fled submerged homes, some of which were swept away by flash floods, Jati said.

Hundreds of people were involved in rescue efforts, but distribution of aid and relief was hampered by power cuts, blocked roads and the remoteness of the area that's surrounded by choppy waters and high waves, Jati said.

Photos released by the agency showed rescuers and police and military personnel taking residents to shelters while roads were covered by thick mud and debris.

Severe flooding also has been reported in Bima, a town in the neighboring province of West Nusa Tenggara, forcing nearly 10,000 people to flee, Jati said.

Seasonal downpours cause frequent landslides and floods and kill dozens each year in Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains. In January, 40 people died in two landslides in West Java province.

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar anti-coup protesters launch 'Easter egg strike'

    Anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar, adept at finding themes to tie together protests nationwide, took to the streets on Sunday holding painted eggs in a nod to Easter. In Mandalay, the country’s second largest city, protesters gathered at dawn on motorbikes to shout their defiance of the power grab that overthrew the democratically elected government. Myanmar’s military has violently cracked down on protesters and others in opposition, with the latest civilian death toll since the coup at 557, according to the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

  • 17 missing in Indonesia fishing boat, cargo ship collision

    A collision between a cargo ship and a fishing boat left 17 people missing off Indonesia’s main island of Java, officials said Sunday. The fishing boat with 32 aboard capsized after hitting the Indonesian bulk carrier MV Habco Pioneer late Saturday off Indramayu district, said the head of the Search and Rescue Agency, Deden Ridwansyah. Fifteen were rescued from the fishing boat and local fishermen and the navy were searching for the others, said Wisnu Wardana, a spokesperson for the sea transportation directorate general.

  • The Serial Killer Who Murdered Hippies on Southeast Asia’s ‘Pot Trail’

    NetflixIn the 1970s, as the “golden age of serial murder” began to take hold in the U.S. with killers like Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy, another predator had begun to terrorize travelers abroad. Charles Sobhraj—who operated under a number of aliases including “Alain Gautier”—was a fraudster who, as seen in the BBC One series The Serpent, befriended travelers on the “pot trail” through Southeast Asia before drugging and murdering them and stealing their passports and valuables.The Serpent, which debuts on Netflix Friday, is a scripted series based on true events, which toggles between Sobhraj’s most active years as a serial killer and the tireless investigation led by one Dutch diplomat that eventually put him away. As the series premieres on its new streaming home, it will fit right in alongside other murder-centric offerings like Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and Night Stalker, which focused on the Richard Ramirez murders. Unlike many of those projects, however, The Serpent seems reluctant in its own luridness—determined to honor Sobhraj’s victims as well as the aforementioned diplomat, Herman Knippenberg, in lieu of glorifying the man behind the violence. It succeeds some of the time, but eventually gives in to the usual impulses that inevitably make these programs a conflicting watch.Charles Sobhraj was born in Saigon on April 6, 1944, during World War II. As recounted in Julie Clarke and Richard Neville’s book On the Trail of the Serpent, Sobhraj’s mother, a Vietnamese shop-girl named Tran Loan Phung, gave birth as the Viet Minh fought off occupying forces from Japan; the bombs shook the hospital. Sobhraj’s father, who was Indian, left the family when he was a toddler and his mother married a French Army lieutenant who eventually brought the family back to France, where he would adopt Sobhraj’s younger sister but not Sobhraj himself.Sobhraj grew up stateless. At boarding school he was subject to racist jokes from his white classmates. And when his mother returned to retrieve him, the boy realized he could no longer speak his native language. From a young age, Sobhraj stole candies and toys for his younger siblings, and twice he attempted to return to the country of his birth by stowing away on a ship. At one point, his mother falsely told him his father had died. When Sobhraj eventually went to live with his father, things did not go much better.Sobhraj was fascinated by psychology, and used a psychological technique called “characterology” to profile would-be victims. He was known for identifying whatever a person’s deepest desires and frustrations might be and offering a solution before, often, asking them over to his apartment as a guest. He used a series of drugs to induce illness and then “care” for his victims while robbing them and, in some cases, convincing them to participate in his criminal activities. After numerous escapes, Sobhraj was finally jailed in India from 1976 to 1997—and in 2003, he returned to Nepal, where he was arrested once more and received a life sentence. He has insisted in the past that all of his victims’ drug overdoses were accidental; authorities, meanwhile, maintain that he killed them for fear of exposure.The Serpent, which derives its title from a popular nickname for Sobhraj, focuses primarily on the mid-1970s, when Sobhraj’s criminal activities expanded to involve murder. His first known victim, Teresa Knowlton, was a young American woman traveling to join a Buddhist monastery in Nepal. Fishermen found her body in the Gulf of Thailand, in what had at first been presumed to be an accidental drowning but was later revealed to be foul play. (She, like another of Sobhraj’s victims, had been found in a bikini—which gained him the moniker “the Bikini Killer” as well.)Charles Sobhraj had an obsessive eye for glamour, and detested the bedraggled hippies who arrived in Southeast Asia in droves. The Serpent uses this dynamic to its advantage, bathing its viewers in the gem fraudster’s elegant world—flared linen pants! giant sunglasses! luscious silks!—only to subvert that superficial beauty with a glimpse of the horror underpinning it all. (Translation: Get ready for a lot of digestive pyrotechnics.)BBC One’s series also mimics its patron reptile in form, with a coiling, non-linear plot. Viewers will find themselves attending the same couple of parties over and over again, learning new details each time from the perspective of a different victim. (The most effective of these installments actually belongs to Quebecois Marie-Andrée Leclerc, Sobhraj’s romantic partner and conspirator who, as we see, was a victim in her own right as well.) Over time, however, the device’s cleverness gives way to exhaustion. Sobhraj might have been a master fraudster and escape artist, but his methods, at least as seen here, are not that complex. After the first few murders, we get the idea.Still, strong performances from leads Tahar Rahim, who plays Sobhraj, and Jenna Coleman as Leclerc make even the saggier portions of The Serpent’s run eminently watchable. Rahim maintains tight control of the tension in every scene, capturing Sobhraj’s notorious genteel-but-icy air with each dark stare. Coleman, meanwhile, brings a sense of empathy to Marie-Andrée, holding the audience at arm’s length to highlight her character’s complicity before, ultimately, inviting them into her character’s terrifying inner world. The other side of The Serpent’s equation is more naturally enticing: Dutch diplomat Herman Knippenberg and his equally brilliant then-wife, Angela, are investigating the disappearance of two Dutch backpackers. Before long, a cat-and-mouse game ensues as Knippenberg chases false trails Sobhraj has laid across the globe using his victims’ passports—all while begging numerous seemingly apathetic government agencies for assistance no one seems willing to provide. English actor Billy Howle—seen previously in Netflix’s Outlaw King and the most recent Star Wars installment, in which he played Rey’s father—makes wonderful, sweaty work of playing Knippenberg, as the diplomat’s obsessive hunt for Sobhraj begins to overtake his psyche.Still, certain elements of this series begin to chafe. Despite its richly rendered setting in Bangkok, The Serpent treats Asian women as largely disposable. It’s unclear whether the show’s writers were unable to dig up much backstory on Sobhraj’s Thai mistress, Suda, or if they were simply uninterested in doing so—but it’s hard to ignore how little we know about her compared to the other people Sobhraj managed to ensnare in his web. We see precious little of Sobhraj’s mother. And beyond Suda and Knippenberg’s secretary—who, it seems, largely exists in this series so he can bark at her to get various foreign officials on the phone—the only other Asian women present seem to be sex workers, used to connote the “seedy” side of the city.The series also makes little effort to engage with the complex web of sociopolitical and psychological dynamics surrounding Sobhraj and his upbringing. (It’s worth noting that despite his skill in playing the character, Rahim himself is neither Indian nor Vietnamese, but Algerian.) The Serpent spends so much time unfurling its many monotonous kills that we lose out on the broader story—one rich with thematic potential when viewed through the lens of colonial history and occupation, particularly in the context of the Vietnam War. With that context, The Serpent might have achieved the gravitas it so clearly sought to achieve—but in its absence, all we’re left with is the monstrosity.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Michigan Democrats Move to Block Republican Voter Suppression Efforts

    Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist is calling on congressional Democrats to pass federal legislation that will counter GOP efforts at the state level to limit access to the ballot box.

  • US and Iran agree to 'breakthrough' nuclear deal talks in Vienna

    The Biden administration on Friday hailed a potential breakthrough in deadlocked efforts to revive the Iranian nuclear deal after Tehran agreed to talks through European allies. Britain, Russia, China, France and Germany will be among those meeting with the US and Iran for negotiations in Vienna next week, marking the first major progress in attempts to return both countries to the 2015 accord. President Joe Biden has promised to rejoin the agreement on condition Iran first returns to respecting commitments it abandoned in retaliation for Donald Trump pulling out and reimposing swingeing sanctions. Tehran, however, has said Washington must end the sanctions before it will make any moves to get back in line. The US is trying to use Europe as an intermediary with Iran after the Islamic Republic refused to join direct talks with the Biden administration.

  • Chairmen and executives of Chinese financial holding companies face tighter scrutiny under new central bank rules

    Chairmen and senior executives of Chinese financial holding companies will need to have at least eight years of financial industry experience, according to a new set of rules announced by the central bank on Friday. The time they spend in the same role at a holding company will also be limited. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. Effective from May 1, the rules are designed "to standardise the operations of financial holding companies, and prevent operational risks", the PBOC said. China's big tech groups such as Ant Group, controlled by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, and Tencent, controlled by fellow billionaire Pony Ma, are grappling with growing scrutiny from the central bank and other regulators, which have unleashed a raft of new regulations and anti-trust inquiries in recent months. Tencent Chairman and CEO Pony Ma Huateng attends the WAIC (World Artificial Intelligence Conference) in Shanghai, China, September 17, 2018. Photo: Reuters alt=Tencent Chairman and CEO Pony Ma Huateng attends the WAIC (World Artificial Intelligence Conference) in Shanghai, China, September 17, 2018. Photo: Reuters > The arrangement involves Ant Group placing its major businesses, including its lucrative credit origination platform, its investment technology unit and its budding insurance operations into the financial holding company, according to people familiar. In March, Bloomberg reported that social media and gaming giant Tencent may also be required to establish a financial holding company to include its banking, insurance and payments services. In the trial measures announced on Friday, the PBOC said chairmen and senior executives of financial holding companies may also need to have experience in "economy-related work" for at least 10 years. Apart from their work experience, they will also be prohibited from holding the same position in a financial holding company for more than a decade. Independent directors are banned from serving the same financial holding company for more than six years, and their directorship are capped at two holding companies. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Federal investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz is focused on cash payments to women, report says

    Gaetz and a former Florida tax collector reportedly made electronic payments to women for encounters that included sex and the drug ecstasy.

  • Vaccine passports: How to prove you've gotten your COVID-19 shots for travel and avoid scams

    There's no official COVID-19 vaccine passport in the USA – at least not yet. In the meantime, you have a few imperfect options.

  • HBO’s ‘Exterminate All the Brutes’ Is a Flawed Study of White Colonialist Rape and Terror

    HBO“The forces involved here are less visible than gunfire, class property or political crusades, but they are no less powerful,” Raoul Peck posits in his new docuseries Exterminate All the Brutes, premiering April 7 on HBO.The critically acclaimed filmmaker is referring to the series of myths that comprise white supremacy, the subject of the four-part series that explores the brutal methods and ideological justifications of Western colonization. In his latest project, Peck reapplies experimental techniques from his 2016 Oscar-nominated documentary about writer and activist James Baldwin, I Am Not Your Negro, to challenge our collective understanding of America as a powerful and commonly labeled “great” nation.Exterminate All the Brutes is laden with accounts of historical events such as the fall of the Ottoman Empire, the Anglo-Powhatan Wars, and the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, told bluntly and poetically by Peck, who also serves as sole narrator in addition to writer and director. Like his previous documentary, the series is also in conversation with literature, film, and other works of art that have been influential in either denouncing or propagating false narratives about colonialism and non-white populations, including Sven Lindqvist’s 1992 non-fiction book from which the series takes its name (it’s also a line from the Joseph Conrad novella Heart of Darkness, which is mentioned in the series).How a COVID-Infested Cruise Ship Devolved Into Class WarfareIn part one of the docuseries, titled, “The Disturbing Confidence of Ignorance,” Peck speaks admirably of his late Swedish historian friend, who died in 2019, as he appears in archival footage working in an office. Lindqvist’s desire and willingness to uncover the horrors of colonialism via a journey across the Sahara Desert, the subject of his acclaimed book, serves as both inspiration to Peck in his current research and a model of productive cross-racial relations—if only all white people were that eager to interrogate their position in the world.Likewise, Peck spends most of the documentary emphasizing the importance of knowing the truth of white supremacy, particularly the employment of genocide in the establishment of African and American colonies, rather than providing a roadmap toward decolonization. This approach will presumably attract viewers who are wrestling with this subject matter for the first time and want to learn about significant events in world history in a relatively short amount of time. It’s easy to imagine this series appearing across anti-racist viewing lists if it had premiered ahead of last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests. But for those who consider themselves knowledgeable about our colonial past and understand how these histories fit into current conversations about the removal of Confederate monuments or ending capitalism or abolishing the police, Peck’s assertions throughout the series that we’re “missing” “courage” to “draw conclusions” from the past, or that dominant historical narratives “need to be challenged,” as if he’s one of the rare few to do so publicly, can feel patronizing and out of touch with the work of non-white historians and the current political movements being led by people of color across the globe.That said, I’m not sure that I would recommend Exterminate All the Brutes to someone digging into the subject for the first time either, despite the introductory nature of the series. Peck’s excursions through different time periods and parts of the globe, not to mention the countless list of politicians and military leaders that are briefly mentioned and never spoken about again, is hard to keep track of and even retain after a few minutes, as the series moves from one invasion to the next without drawing connections between these incidents of violence. It’s especially disorienting considering that, in the first episode, Peck supplies his audience with a set of basic terms which “summarize the whole history of humanity”—civilization, extermination, and experimentation. He doesn’t abandon these terms, but it would be helpful to viewers if he attempted to categorize the information this way, as well as following the designated topic of each particular episode, which he often strays from.Peck’s experimental impulses, which are at the very least captivating, also get in the way of coherence. We’re inundated with a wide range of film clips from On the Town to Raiders of the Lost Ark to The Wolf of Wall Street, illustrations, animated maps and charts that move at an unreadable pace, paintings, home videos of Peck’s childhood in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and Democratic Republic of the Congo, and fictional re-enactments. Many of these segments are accompanied by Peck’s monotonous voiceover that viewers might find grating, as there are noticeably no talking heads. But it’s the dramatizations in particular, mostly interactions between white settlers and Black and Indigenous people, that feel especially fruitless and misplaced within the documentary.In the third episode, “Killing at a Distance or… How I Thoroughly Enjoyed the Outing,” that begins explaining the role of weaponry in imperialism, we spend several minutes watching a fictional enslaved woman undressing a settler (played by Josh Hartnett) and giving him a bath. After hearing a woman start to howl outside, she peers out the window to the sight of four slain Black men Hartnett’s character just lynched. That’s the entirety of the scene, and it’s unclear what we’re supposed to glean from it in relation to the episode’s theme or as a standalone vignette. Likewise, the rest of the re-enactments are poorly conceived and underwritten, including an embarrassingly cliched reimagining of Black people enslaving white people. Others, featuring gratuitous, graphic depictions of Black and Indigenous death, feel like Peck is hand-holding a particular section of his audience and disregarding viewers who don’t need to visualize, say, an Indigenous woman being shot and experiencing additional gruesome violence after her death to believe that sort of brutality occurred. Missionary with indigenous Shuar children from Gualaquiza, Morona Santiago, Anya Yala Cultural Center (circa 1925- 1935) from Exterminate All the Brutes HBO Standing out in all of this clutter is mesmerizing footage of Peck’s childhood in Haiti that adds an element of intimacy and warmth to a rather bleak film. I was admittedly most interested in how Peck’s upbringing in Haiti (and education later on in Berlin) shaped his view of the world. In part two of the documentary, he talks briefly about his fascination with the pomp and circumstance of Catholicism as a child and his disillusionment with the religion after receiving a beating from a priest at his school. Peck touches on the interrelation between violence and religion in regard to the Crusades and how Europeans labeled non-Christians as savages but not in direct relation to this story, which is left as a loose end. Still, Peck’s voice as a writer feels more confident and relaxed in these autobiographical portions of the film whereas, when he’s editorializing historical events, it can become breathless and stiff.In its early stages, Exterminate All the Brutes was reportedly a 15-part series. I can’t tell whether a larger allotment of time would have helped Peck’s project feel more or less congested and jumbled. One thing that’s certain is that it’s impossible to expose the ugly truth of colonization without naming sexual violence as a main tool of oppression. Surprisingly, Peck’s docuseries only alludes to non-consensual relations between white settlers and Black, Indigenous, and Asian women (Lindqvist also fails to articulate the ramifications of gendered violence in his book) despite European colonizers’ reliance on rape to terrorize communities and uphold slavery. In the year 2021, this sort of oversight simply feels like erasure.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'He took the bullets for her': Dad grieves 9-year-old son, found dead in mom's arms after California mass shooting

    A mass shooting in Orange, California, leaves police looking for a motive and family members in anguish

  • The Trump campaign reportedly cheated donors who thought they were making a one-time contribution, collecting recurring donations

    The Trump campaign gave refunds in the amount of about $122 million compared to $21 million for the Biden campaign, the New York Times reported.

  • Dolly Parton made a subtle fashion statement to get her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine she helped fund

    Dolly Parton has received both doses of Moderna's COVID-19 shot, which she helped fund with a $1 million donation she made in 2020.

  • Gaetz sex probe suddenly threatens a speedy Washington rise

    Compared with most congressional newbies, it didn't take Rep. Matt Gaetz long. The overwhelming reaction of Gaetz's GOP colleagues — a deafening silence. That reflects the resentments he's sparked during his breakneck rise as one of the party's celebrities and the challenge he faces to retain his seat. Government agents are investigating if Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls and violated federal sex trafficking laws, people familiar with the probe have told the AP.

  • Canada's 3rd wave of COVID-19 is 'killing faster and younger' and fueled by new variants

    "The people filling the ICU right now are all in their 30s, 40s, and 50s," one emergency physician in Toronto said.

  • Malaysia is independent, says minister who called Chinese counterpart 'elder brother'

    Malaysia's foreign minister stressed on Saturday that his country remained independent in foreign policy after some social media users and opposition politicians lambasted him for referring to his Chinese counterpart as his "elder brother". Hishammuddin Hussein, on his first visit to China as foreign minister, had expressed hope that he and Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi would pursue closer ties between the nations, including post-COVID-19 cooperation and fighting the pandemic.

  • S.Korea minister expects China to play role in N.Korea peacemaking

    "South Korea and China share a common goal toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and toward permanent peacemaking policies," Chung Eui-yong was quoted as saying by South Korean news agency Yonhap. Chung extended the invitation to President Xi Jinping to visit when COVID-19 stabilises.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bans state agencies from issuing 'vaccine passports' and says businesses can't require them

    The move comes days after Gov. DeSantis said he would oppose vaccine passports in his state.

  • Fully vaccinated people can travel: CDC

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that with precautions like wearing masks, avoiding crowds and social distancing, fully vaccinated people can travel again.

  • Activists call for release of bodycam footage in police shooting death of boy, 13

    The teenager, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot in the chest by Chicago police according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The Chicago Police Department are being demanded to release bodycam footage in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo at the hands of law enforcement. According to CBS Chicago, by Thursday night, the calls to make the footage available grew as details of the victim became public knowledge.

  • Marc Gasol: Lakers signing Andre Drummond a 'hard pill to swallow'

    In his first public comments since the Lakers signed Andre Drummond, Marc Gasol expresses disappointment in being demoted. Could he leave the team?