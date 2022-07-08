Heavy rains, unseasonal flood kills 10 in Afghanistan

·1 min read

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Unseasonal rains and flooding have killed at least 10 people -- including two children -- in Afghanistan's northern and eastern provinces, the United Nations said Friday.

The deluge also wounded 11 people, with the most casualties and damage reported in eastern Nangarhar, Nuristan and Ghani provinces and Parwan in north of the country, the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

Heavy rainfall on July 5 and July 6 caused severe damage to over 280 homes, as well as other critical infrastructure across nine provinces, including four bridges and eight kilometers (about five miles) of a road.

It's the second time that the eastern region has experienced flash floods in less than a month, with 19 people killed and 131 people injured in heavy rains that occurred over two days in June, the statement said.

As a result of heavy rains, floods and landslides, in Nuristan province, the road from Kunar to the center of Nuristan has been blocked for traffic, the country's public works ministry said.

The ministry is using heavy machinery to reopen the road.

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan economy minister: Order books for chip firms still very full

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Order books for both mature and advanced semiconductor nodes for Taiwanese chip firms are still very full, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Wednesday, amid concerns about a slowdown in tech-related demand. A significantly weaker-than-expected business outlook by memory-chip firm Micron Technology Inc last Thursday raised concern that, following nearly two years of strong demand, the industry was turning towards a down cycle. Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Wang said Taiwan's chip industry was a world leader.

  • Kim Kardashian Says She 'Hates' Her 'Wrinkly' Hands but Reveals Sweet Reason She Embraces Them

    Kim Kardashian is mom to four kids: sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, plus daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4

  • 'New normal' for 8-year-old twin wounded in July 4 shooting

    Sports-loving Cooper Roberts and his 8-year-old twin brother, Luke, loved the Fourth of July parade in their bucolic Chicago suburb. Luke and the boys' mother, Keely Roberts, who is the superintendent of the 2,300-student Zion Elementary School District, also were hurt but not as seriously. Only the boys' father, Jason Roberts, was unscathed.

  • Demi Moore Shows Off 'Playful & Sexy' New Swimwear Line She Co-Designed

    Demi Moore is soaking up the sun! The actress showed off her summer style in multiple looks from the new Andie swimwear line she co-designed, which features plunging one-pieces, high-waisted bikinis and other beach-ready apparel. Demi explained to People why she wanted to make sure the looks pivot away from "suits with barely any cloth" and are accessible to a variety of women. "They don't want to look matronly or not feel sexy or desirable," she said in part.

  • Iran's outdoor painters seek to capture, preserve old Tehran

    Tehran residents accustomed to seething at slow-moving traffic, sweltering in summer heat and suffocating in smog may be surprised to find a growing number of outdoor painters reveling in the Iranian capital’s historic charm. The overcrowded metropolis may be dusty and in need of beautification, but the honeycomb of alleyways that make up old Tehran is drawing throngs of artists out of their cramped studios and into the open streets — a trend that accelerated during the lockdowns of the coronavirus pandemic. “The paintings link us to past designs and feelings that are disappearing,” said Morteza Rahimi, a 32-year-old carpenter, art aficionado and resident of downtown Tehran.

  • Brooke Jenkins named San Francisco's new district attorney

    San Francisco Mayor London Breed appointed Brooke Jenkins as the city's new district attorney after a historic recall that forced Chesa Boudin out of office, the mayor's office confirmed. Some opponents of the recall are calling Jenkins an insider pick and don't want to go backwards on criminal justice reform.

  • Australia seeks to stabilise China ties, says FM Wong ahead of meeting

    Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the country's new government wants to stabilise its relationship with Beijing but will not make any concessions on national interest when she meets her Chinese counterpart on Friday. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet Wong on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Bali on Friday evening, the first meeting between foreign ministers of the major trading partners in three years.

  • UN sets new meeting amid impasse on aid to Syria's northwest

    The U.N. Security Council has called a meeting for Friday after having to put off a vote on extending humanitarian aid deliveries to rebel-held northwest Syria from Turkey when no compromise could be reach on how long it would run. Russia, one of the council's five members with veto power, insisted that the extension be for only six months, while many other council members, the U.N. secretary-general and more than 30 non-governmental groups pushed for another year-long mandate. Closed discussions among the 15 council members continued into Thursday evening but failed to bridge differences between the original draft resolution by Ireland and Norway to extend cross-border deliveries for 12 months and a rival Russian text calling for a six-month extension, with a new resolution needed for a later six-month extension.

  • Colorado governor issues executive order to protect abortion access

    Jared Polis pledges that his state will not assist other states in criminal or civil investigations into abortions

  • Beijing appears to retract vaccine mandate after pushback

    The Chinese capital Beijing appears to have backed off a plan to launch a vaccine mandate for entry into certain public spaces after pushback from residents. While not explicitly saying it had dropped the plan, a city official was quoted in state media late Thursday saying that people could enter venues with a negative virus test result and a temperature check, as has been the norm. An unidentified official in the pandemic control office said residents of the city could enter any sort of public venue with a negative PCR test done in the last 72 hours and a temperature check, according to a short question and answer post from the official Beijing Daily, the main paper of the city government, published late Thursday night.

  • Inflation, expenses rise sharply as priorities: AP-NORC poll

    Concerns about inflation and personal finances have surged while COVID has evaporated as a top issue for Americans, a new poll shows, marking an upheaval in priorities just months before critical midterm elections. Forty percent of U.S. adults specifically name inflation in an open-ended question as one of up to five priorities for the government to work on in the next year, according to a June poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Seventy-seven percent mention the economy in any way, up from 68% in December.

  • Gun reform finally passed Congress after almost three decades of failure – what changed?

    President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden, speaking before signing into law the gun safety bill on June 25, 2022. AP Photo/Pablo Martinez MonsivaisGun control legislation almost never passes Congress, even when there is widespread public support for action in the wake of mass shootings such as those in Buffalo and Uvalde. That’s why we did not expect that on June 25, 2022, President Joe Biden would sign into law a bill containing a set of gun reform provisions known as the “Bipartisan Safer

  • Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi taps Vietnam as production base for Southeast Asia market amid supply chain disruptions at home

    Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi Corp has taken delivery of its first batch of locally made handsets in Vietnam as part of a broader expansion to Southeast Asia amid supply chain disruptions at home, according to its contract manufacturer. Xiaomi has been working with Hong Kong-based DBG Holdings in Vietnam for more than a year to boost the supply of handsets in the region, a DBG representative told the South China Morning Post. The contract electronics manufacturer operates plants in China and I

  • Donald Trump stepped down as director of his media group last month - filing

    The document from the Florida Department of State Division of Corporations, dated June 8, also showed that Donald Trump Jr and Kashyap Patel were removed as directors. Truth Social, the social media platform owned by the company, said in a post that Donald Trump still remains on the board of TMTG.

  • Report: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder offers to testify before Congress

    Snyder has so far declined House requests to appear at a workplace misconduct hearing, prompting a subpoena from the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

  • Victims of Shoreline trench collapse identified

    The bodies of two men who were killed in a trench collapse at a backyard construction site in Shoreline were recovered on Wednesday morning.

  • Wildfire Forces Evacuations In Truckee

    Evacuation orders have been issued due to a Truckee wildfire.

  • Tropics watch: NHC watching three tropical waves in Atlantic basin. Hurricane Bonnie weakens

    There are no tropical threats to Florida for the next week to 10 days.

  • Derecho sweeps through northern Iowa, marking the state's fourth in less than two years

    Weather officials confirmed a derecho struck Iowa Tuesday, following on the heels of August 2020, December 2021 and May 2022 storms.

  • Hurricane season update from Colorado State holds steady, forecasting above-normal year with 20 named storms

    A bit of what can be considered good news emerged from Colorado State’s regularly-scheduled 2022 hurricane season update released on Thursday — nothing has changed from the June update. The forecast remains 20 named storms, 10 hurricanes and five major hurricanes, numbers that still reflect an above-normal hurricane season and “above-normal probability for major hurricanes making landfall ...