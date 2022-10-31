806

Heavy Russian barrage on Ukraine, no water for much of Kyiv

ANDREW MELDRUM, SAM MEDNICK and HANNA ARHIROVA
·5 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A massive barrage of Russian cruise missile and drone strikes hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities early Monday, knocking out water and power supplies in apparent retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet.

Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine's power plants and other key infrastructure as the war enters its ninth month. Large parts of Ukraine are already experiencing rolling power cuts as a result.

“The Kremlin is taking revenge for military failures on peaceful people who are left without electricity and heat before the winter,” Kyiv region Gov. Oleksii Kuleba said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces carried out “strikes with long-range, high-precision air- and sea-based weapons against the military command and energy systems of Ukraine.”

"The goals of the strikes were achieved. All designated targets were hit,” the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 12 ships with grain left Ukrainian ports on Monday despite a Russian threat to reimpose a blockade that threatened hunger across the world, Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure said. One vessel carried Ukrainian wheat to Ethiopia, where a severe drought is affecting millions of people.

Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 44 of more than 50 cruise missiles that Russia launched.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Russian missiles and drones hit 10 Ukrainian regions and damaged 18 sites, mostly energy facilities.

Hundreds of localities in seven Ukrainian regions were left without power, he said in a Facebook post, adding that “the consequences could have been much worse” if the Ukrainian forces hadn’t shot down most of the Russian missiles.

Thirteen people were wounded as a result of the morning attacks, the head of National Police, Ihor Klymenko, said on national television.

Loud explosions were heard across the Ukrainian capital as residents prepared to go to work. The emergency services sent out text message warning about the threat of a missile attack, and air raid sirens wailed for three hours during the morning commute.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 80% of consumers in the city of 3 million were left without water because of damage to a power facility. By Monday evening, workers had reduced the percentage to 40% and the number of apartments without electricity from 350,000 to 270,000. To cut power consumption, Kyiv authorities extended intervals between subway trains and replaced electric trolleybuses and trams with buses, Klitschko said. Subway service resumed Monday night.

Across Kyiv, hundreds lined up, often for more than an hour, to pump water by hand from wells to fill plastic bottles and cans.

“It has an influence on our lives, it is really inconvenient,” one 34-year-old resident, who agreed to provide only his first name, Denis, said as he collected water. “But the truth is, it’s not a problem. The problem is we have a war.”

Smoke rose from the left bank of the Dnieper River in Kyiv, either from a missile strike or where Ukrainian forces shot it down.

Associated Press reporters saw soldiers inspecting a crater and debris from where one of the missiles landed on the outskirts of Kyiv. The missiles flew fast and low and sounded like bombs exploding, according to witnesses.

“It was scary, actually," said Oleksandr Ryabtsev, 28, who was on his way to work. "I raised my head and it was flying there. You could see this cruise missile, I didn’t even go to work. I went home.”

Prime Minister Shmyhal said that in the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, emergency power shutdowns were underway. “Today, just like in previous weeks, it is important that Ukrainians consume energy mindfully and reduce the load on the grid,” the official said.

In the eastern city of Kharkiv, two strikes hit critical infrastructure facilities, according to authorities, and the subway ceased operating.

Critical infrastructure sites were also hit in the Cherkasy region southeast of Kyiv. In the Kirovohrad region of central Ukraine, an energy facility was hit, according to local authorities. In Vinnytsia, remnants of a missile that was shot down landed on civilian buildings, resulting in damage but no casualties, according to regional Gov. Serhii Borzov.

Power was cut to parts of Ukraine's train network, the Ukrainian Railways reported.

The attacks come two days after Russia accused Ukraine of a drone strike against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet off the Russia-annexed Crimean Peninsula. Ukraine has denied the attack, saying that Russia mishandled its own weapons, but Moscow still announced it was retaliating by halting its participation in a U.N. and Turkey-brokered deal to allow safe passage of ships carrying grain from Ukraine.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar urged his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, in a phone call Monday to “reconsider” Moscow's suspension of its participation in the grain deal, which has allowed more than 9 million tons of grain to be exported from Ukraine. According to a statement, Akar hailed the deal as an example of how problems can be solved through “cooperation and dialogue” and argued it’s a “completely humanitarian activity” that should be kept separate from the conflict.

Monday's strikes were the third time this month that Russia unleashed massive attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. On Oct. 10, a similar attack rocked the war-torn country following an explosion on the Kerch Bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia — an incident Moscow blamed on Kyiv.

One of the Russian missiles Ukraine shot down landed on a Moldovan border city, causing damage but no casualties.

Moldova’s interior ministry released photos showing a thick plume of smoke rising over the northern city of Naslavcea, on the border with Ukraine, as well as broken house windows.

In another development, Russia’s Defense Ministry on Monday reported completing a partial mobilization of troops, ostensibly fulfilling a promise to end the call-up at 300,000 men. Some human rights lawyers, however, warned that only Putin can end the call-up by signing a decree.

___

Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey; Karel Janicek in Prague; and Sabina Niksic in Sarajevo, Bosnia, contributed to this report.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

___

This story has been corrected to show that Monday's strikes were the third major Russian barrage against Ukrainian infrastructure this month, not the second.

Recommended Stories

  • Grain ships sail despite Moscow's pullout from deal; missiles rain on Ukraine

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ships brought grain from Ukrainian ports on Monday, suggesting Moscow had stopped short of reimposing a blockade that might have caused world hunger, despite suspending its participation in a U.N. programme to safely export grain from the war zone. Air raid sirens blared across Ukraine and explosions rang out in Kyiv, sending black smoke into the sky as Russia rained missiles down in renewed air attacks. Ukrainian officials said energy infrastructure was hit including at hydro-electric dams, knocking out power, heat and water supplies.

  • Explosion at airfield in Russia: two helicopters completely destroyed

    TETIANA LOZOVENKO - MONDAY, 31 OCTOBER 2022, 13:25 Ukrainian intelligence has confirmed the destruction of two Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters at the airfield in the Pskov Oblast on the night of 31 October.

  • Justices’ past affirmative action views, in their own words

    A Supreme Court that is the most diverse in history will hear two cases Monday challenging the use of affirmative action in higher education. The cases say that Harvard University and the University of North Carolina — respectively the nation's oldest private and oldest public college — improperly use race as a factor in admissions, giving preference to Black, Hispanic and Native American students. Three of the court's six conservatives are on record opposing affirmative action policies while one of the court's liberals has been a passionate defender.

  • Russia hits multiple Ukraine infrastructure targets with barrage of strikes

    A massive barrage of Russian strikes on Monday morning hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities

  • Disassembled Mi-2 helicopter found in container at Odesa customs office, says SBI

    A Mi-2 multi-purpose helicopter has been found during an inspection of containers at the Odesa customs office, the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported on Oct. 31.

  • A father and son die decades apart, both sacrificed to Vladimir Putin's vision of Russia

    Fanis Ishmuratov was a 26-year-old turbine technician when he died aboard the submarine Kursk, which sank in 2000. Last week it was reported that his 25-year-old son, Danis, a Russian soldier, had been killed in Ukraine. It is difficult not to see their tragedy as the tragedy of Russia under Putin.

  • Beyond spills, intentional dumping of oils fouls the world's oceans

    When a ship inadvertently spills oil, it’s big news. But according to an investigation by The Outlaw Ocean Project, a non-profit journalism organization based in Washington, D.C., cumulatively, every three years, ships intentionally dump more oil than the Exxon Valdez and BP spills combined.

  • Women of color running for office face higher rates of violent threats online

    Less than four hours after Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott (D) announced last year that she planned to run for Congress, an email calling her a "slimey, ignorant c---" appeared in the inbox she uses for legislative business. Scott's team had been running posts on social media all day promoting her campaign, and she immediately recognized the threatening note filled with slurs as an attempt to silence her.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from T

  • IRIS-T shows 100% success today, more of these systems needed, Air Force says

    IRIS-T, the German-made anti-aircraft missile system, was 100% effective during Russia’s massive missile strike on Ukraine on Oct. 31, Ukrainian AirForce spokesman Yuriy Ignat said on Ukrainian national television.

  • Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 132 in India

    Military teams were searching Monday for people missing after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade. At least 177 survivors were pulled from the river and teams from the army, navy and air force were looking for others still missing, said Jigar Khunt, an information department official in Gujarat said. Authorities said the 19th-century, colonial-era pedestrian bridge over the Machchu river in the state’s Morbi district collapsed because it could not handle the weight of the large crowd, as the Hindu festival season drew hundreds of sightseers to the recently opened tourist attraction.

  • OPEC+ 'only a phone call away' if markets need balancing - UAE minister

    ABU DHABI (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates' energy minister said on Monday that OPEC+ was always willing to balance crude oil markets if needed, and that if consumers require its help, the alliance of top producers was "only a phone call away". Suhail al-Mazrouei told a major industry event in Abu Dhabi that OPEC+, which groups the producer bloc with allies including Russia, can always be trusted to balance oil supply and demand. OPEC+ faced one of its biggest clashes with the West after it agreed oil production cuts in October, a decision the U.S. administration called shortsighted.

  • Georgia's Brock Bowers makes incredible 73-yard TD catch after multiple deflections

    Amari Burney had great coverage on Bowers and got his hand on the ball. And Bowers still somehow scored.

  • Bizarre Instagram outage leaves some thinking they’re banned

    An Instagram outage has left some users unable to access their accounts.

  • Young Dreams Extinguished in the Crush of a Halloween Crowd in Seoul

    A small-town girl, three days shy of turning 20, who dreamed of studying fashion design. A newly-minted college graduate, just settling into her first real-world job as a consultant. A budding polyglot with a passion for international business, two months into a semester abroad that had been delayed by the pandemic. As portraits emerged of the 154 people who died in a crowd surge Saturday in the South Korean capital, Seoul, the losses cut deeper because so many were young people on the cusp of a

  • Who Is the Man Accused of Attacking Pelosi's Husband?

    SAN FRANCISCO — A trail of strained relationships. An itinerant life that included a stint living in a storage unit. A personality that was “consumed by darkness.” Accounts from people who know the man accused of the break-in and violent attack Friday on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, described indications of a troubled individual and growing signs of politically fueled hate. That man, David DePape, 42, remains in custody and will likely face several charges, including a

  • Christian McCaffrey became the first player since 2005 to run, catch and throw a touchdown in the same game

    McCaffrey is otherworldly

  • Russia's Lavrov needles Biden over Cuban missile crisis and Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin's foreign minister on Sunday needled Joe Biden over Ukraine, saying that he hoped the U.S. president had the wisdom to deal with a global confrontation similar to the 1962 Cuban missile crisis. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the Cuban crisis when the Soviet Union and United States came close to nuclear war.

  • Kemp, Abrams argue abortion, voting in Ga. governor debate

    Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abram s traded harsh attacks on Georgia's elections during the pair's final debate before Georgia's Nov. 8 election, while elaborating on their positions on abortion and offering sharply differing visions for the state's economy. Kemp avoided a categorical promise not to sign further abortion restrictions, saying Sunday “it’s not my desire to go move the needle any further." Abrams pointed out that equivocation, saying, “Let’s be clear, he did not say he wouldn’t.”

  • Poll workers train for conflict: 'A little nervous? I am.'

    Milwaukee’s top election official surveyed about 20 poll workers gathered in a classroom in a city building stuffed with election supplies, then spoke frankly about the tense environment they may face next week when the city expects more people watching their work than ever before. “So who is worried about observer disruptions?” Claire Woodall-Vogg, head of the Milwaukee Election Commission, asked the group.

  • NASCAR: Ross Chastain's epic wall-riding maneuver on the last lap at Martinsville gets him a spot in the title race

    Chastain eliminated Denny Hamlin from the title race with the move. Chastain will race Martinsville winner Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano for the title.