Firefighting aircraft flying over major fire in Walker County
Emergency managers said a major fire erupted Friday afternoon, prompting them to recommend an evacuation for everything within three miles of the burn area.
Emergency managers said a major fire erupted Friday afternoon, prompting them to recommend an evacuation for everything within three miles of the burn area.
Like so many others, Daniels took an unforgettable toll from COVID-19. But the star quarterback is coming to terms with his grief and learning how to cope in his new environment.
"If you're Filipino, you know what's in my brain right now." The post NYC woman’s surprise of receiving coffee in a bag prompts input from Filipino creator: ‘if you’re filipino you know what I’m gonna say right now’ appeared first on In The Know.
Kevin Costner takes the stand against Christine Costner during divorce hearing where his "Yellowstone" departure was a big topic as he discussed his finances.
"It keeps my makeup looking bright and beautiful all day long," the actress shared.
August is over, and Amazon stock closed out six straight months in the green.
US stocks closed mixed after the August jobs report gave more fuel to the debate over the Fed's next move on interest rates.
Save up over 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
Jobs in the residential construction sector rose in August, increasing by 2,400 jobs from the month before.
The rise of unemployment in August came from more Americans entering the labor market. What this means for the US economy in the months ahead remains a bit of an open question, but suggests we could see a better balance between labor supply and demand coming into focus.
Snag a Dyson stick vacuum for $140 off, a 58" smart TV for under $300 and lots of other discounted goodies this holiday weekend.
Favorites from Tory Burch, Zella, Adidas, Casper and more are up to 60% off. Add to cart now before someone else does!
Trust me when I say that I know a thing or two about Labor Day weekend sales.
Cruise, the self-driving subsidiary of General Motors, has raised over $15 billion, employs more than 3,000 people and expanded its footprint across multiple cities within the U.S. It even has a presence in Dubai. What does it take to build and scale such complex technology? In a session called “The Robotaxi Revolution,” Vogt will share his unique perspective on how self-driving vehicles blend robotics, AI and urban mobility in unprecedented ways.
VW is discontinuing the manual transmission option for the GTI and Golf R, and the writing is on the wall for the GTI to go electric, so we'll have to wait a few days to find out what this teaser really means.
A New York City woman shared a homemade remedy for cockroaches. The post New York City woman shares natural hack to keep cockroaches away appeared first on In The Know.
It can go up to 250 miles on a single charge.
Labor Day laptop sales are already live. Snag best sellers from Walmart, Amazon and Staples for as low as $179!
The August jobs report added to a week of economic data that showed the US labor market might be starting to soften.
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. This week, Mary Ann and Alex ran as a duo, covering a wide swath of startup and technology news.
Jerry Reinsdorf decided to promote from within to build a new White Sox front office.