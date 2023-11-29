Heavy smoke pours from barn in Washington County

Heavy smoke was seen billowing into the sky from a barn in Washington County.

A building along Mount Tabor Road in Long Branch caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper 11 saw white smoke pouring from the front and side of the barn from a few miles away.

There’s no word on if anyone was inside at the time the fire started.

This is a developing story and Chopper 11 is over the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

