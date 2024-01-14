Heavy snow, arctic temps hit OKC. Live updates.

Heavy snow started falling in the Oklahoma City area mid morning Sunday, accumulating on roads and making for difficult driving conditions as temperatures hovered around 3 degrees.

Check here for live weather updates and to check road conditions, power outages and school closings in real-time.

Snow continues to move to the east with the most persistent snowfall from Oklahoma City to Guthrie to Perry to Stillwater across central to north central Oklahoma. Brief periods of moderate snowfall are possible in this area. #okwx pic.twitter.com/yfKxzqhhds — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) January 14, 2024

How long will snow fall in OKC metro?

Forecasters expect light snow to fall in the Oklahoma City metro through 3 p.m. Sunday.

“In general we're looking for near an inch of accumulation in some parts of the metro,” Meteorologist Ryan Barnes with the National Weather Service in Norman said.

The NWS says the high will hit around 9 degrees, with wind chills at -14 degrees because of a northeast wind around 10 mph.

“The main concern continues to be very cold wind chills through tonight and tomorrow,” Barnes said.

The NWS forecasts a slight chance of snow before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of snow after 1 a.m.

Forecasters project a 20% of snow before 7 a.m. Monday. The high Monday is expected to be near 17 degrees with wind chills as low as -10 degrees.

— Josh Dulaney

Check Oklahoma road conditions

Check Oklahoma road conditions thanks to ODOT's interactive map.

Live Oklahoma power outages map

See live updates on how winter weather is impacting OGE power.

Closings due to the weather

Keep up with school, church and event closings using the link below.

Oklahoma City Severe Weather Closings: Schools, churches, other services

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Live updates: Oklahoma weather forecast, OKC road conditions, closures