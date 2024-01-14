Heavy Snow Blankets Cars in Western New York

A travel ban remained in effect for most of Erie County on Sunday, January 14, as a severe winter storm brought blizzard-like conditions to Western New York.

This footage was released by Michael James Sperduti, who said it was captured in West Seneca on Sunday morning. New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a State of Emergency on Friday, allowing for National Guard and other resources to be sent to Western New York.

In an update on Sunday, state officials said “potentially life-threatening, blizzard-like conditions with near-zero visibility” will continue to impact much of Erie County through Sunday, with heavy snow expected through the night. Credit: Michael James Sperduti via Storyful