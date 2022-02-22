Heavy snow buries parts of the Northern Plains
A winter storm that slammed the Northwest on Sunday moved across the Rockies and dumped snow throughout the north-central U.S. on Feb. 21, causing dangerous driving conditions.
In three separate incidents, dogs were shot and had to be rescued by an animal shelter and taken to Columbia for emergency surgery.
For Adam Cohen, Super Bowl Sunday will always belong to his friend Joe.
Pentagon chief warns of major Russian assault on Ukraine’s capital
Batsman David Warner and Test captain Pat Cummins were among the big names left out of Australia's 16-player white ball squad named Tuesday for fixtures in Pakistan.
The industry is still in the early stages of development, presenting investors who have a long time horizon with plenty of opportunities.
The way these tiny birds operate is fascinating
A senior U.S. official told reporters on Monday evening Russia's plan to send "peacekeeping" forces into eastern Ukraine would "not be a new step," but it would make Russia's existing presence in the separatist-held areas "more overt."Why it matters: The U.S. and its European allies have been warning for weeks that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would trigger "massive" sanctions on Russia. But they have not offered a clear definition of what would constitute such an invasion, and the senior offic
You'll generally hear a savings account is the best place to stash your emergency fund. Couldn't you just maintain an extra-large checking account balance instead? You could put that money into a savings account or keep it in a checking account and just not use it.
The Arizona Senate on Monday joined the House in voting to waive a constitutional cap on K-12 school spending that threatened to shut down public campuses across the state. Monday's 23-6 Senate vote gave the measure the needed two-thirds majority in both chambers and goes into effect immediately. The vote came after some majority Republicans who had withheld their support signed onto the measure.
Sea lions found in the Galapagos Islands are dependent on nutrient-rich cold water, but as sea temperatures rise, the species’ food chain becomes more vulnerable.
Homebuyers who have dabbled in cryptocurrency should know that some lenders will allow you to use those assets — with a proviso — as part of your down payment when applying for financing.
As many as 80% of restaurants nationwide say they are in danger of closing without assistance.
Enedina Fernandez, her daughter says, “always believed in humanity’s best nature, even when it was hard.”
The bulldog puppy, who is being called Fiona after the ogre princess in Shrek, will lose her green coloring in the weeks ahead
A lot of people think of tax refunds as free money. If you've just submitted this year's tax return, you may be wondering when you can expect that money to arrive. 2. Did you sign up for direct deposit?
Through Feb. 4, 2022, 164 manatees have died in Florida waters. Wildlife officials are struggling to recover them all.
It's the most hectic time of the Palm Beach season: the height of the see-and-be-seen scene
