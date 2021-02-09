Heavy snow creates severe traffic disruptions in Germany

  • Cars jam on the snow covered highway A2 in Oberhausen, Germany, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Parts of Germany hit by strong winter weather. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
  • People walk on the snow covered boulevard 'Strasse des 17. Juni' in central Berlin, Germany, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.Parts of Germany hit by strong winter weather. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
  • Trees are covered with ice rain, frozen fog and snow on top of the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Temperatures on top of the mountain were minus 14 degrees celsius (6.8 degrees in Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • Trees are covered with ice rain, frozen fog and snow on top of the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Temperatures on top of the mountain were minus 14 degrees celsius (6.8 degrees in Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • A woman uses cross-country skis as she walks through the old city of Dresden in Germany. Parts of Germany hit by strong winter weather. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP)
  • Freshly fallen snow sits on the back from Icelandic horses that eat from a hay ball at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • Icelandic horses brave a snow storm at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • A person walks through a snow-covered vineyard at the Mainschleife area near Nordheim, Germany, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Parts of Germany are hit by strong winter weather. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)
  • Two people work in a snow-covered vineyard at the Mainschleife area near Nordheim, Germany, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Parts of Germany are hit by strong winter weather. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)
BERLIN (AP) — Heavy snowfall in Germany led to more severe traffic disruptions Tuesday, including a 37-kilometer (23 mile) overnight logjam in which hundreds of cars and trucks got stuck on a highway for hours in sub-zero temperatures.

Hundreds of vehicles were trapped on the A2 highway in western Germany all night in that traffic jam, Bielefeld police reported early Tuesday. Rescue teams went from car to car handing out blankets and hot drinks, the German news agency dpa reported.

Traffic jams due to snowfall and icy roads were also reported in Brandenburg state in the east and in Hesse state in central Germany. Train service was also partially canceled in several regions as snowplows were working around the clock to free the tracks of ice and snow.

The country's transportation minister called on Germans to stay at home and avoid traveling.

“When conditions are this extreme, even the best turnout heating and the best snow plow can reach their limits,” Andreas Scheuer said.

More snow was predicted for northern Germany for Tuesday especially for Schleswig-Hollstein, the German Weather Service DWD reported. Parts of central and northern Europe have been gripped by a cold weather spell since the weekend.

