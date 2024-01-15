Heavy snow and dangerous cold abruptly close Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Great Smoky Mountains National Park abruptly closed on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day due to a winter storm that is expected to create dangerous conditions for visitors, according to the National Park Service.

All major roads through the park are closed, as well as all park facilities, park officials said early Monday, Jan. 15.

There is a 90% chance of snow during the day, and temperatures will remain near freezing, forecasters say.

“Rangers and road crews will assess conditions and will determine when roads are safe to open,” the park rangers said in a news release.

The announcement comes as 4 to 8 inches of snow are forecast, “with higher amounts possible” in some areas, the National Weather Service says.

Meanwhile, temperatures will fall to 11 degrees Monday night and Tuesday, Jan. 16, will be even colder, with a high of only 16 degrees and a low of 2 degrees, forecasters say.

Wind chills Tuesday evening will likely be between minus 2 and minus 11 degrees, officials say. That means people who stray outdoors for prolonged periods will risk getting hypothermia, officials say.

It is the second time this month the park has announced widespread closures due to weather-related conditions.

On Jan. 9, a passing storm downed trees in multiple areas of the park, blocking key roads for days, the park reported.

350-pound bear rips into sleeping family’s tent in Smoky Mountains, claws mom and child

Hiker dies in 150-foot fall from waterfall overlook on Blue Ridge Parkway, NPS says

Dead tree saves ‘distracted’ tourist who fell off mountain at night, TN rescuers say