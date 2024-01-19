Heavy Snow Falls at Ronald Reagan Airport

Snow and ice prompted a brief ground stop at Virginia’s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, close to Washington DC, on the morning of January 19, local media reported.

Video from Corey Love shows heavy snowfall at the airport.

At 8 am, the airport "said"https://twitter.com/Reagan_Airport/status/1748330453839327243 its runways were open and posted video of plows clearing snow, but warned travelers to check schedules with their airlines as more snow was expected throughout the day. Credit: Corey Love via Storyful