Heavy snow forecast for I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass this weekend. What to expect

Thurston County residents heading to mountain passes or the east side of Washington this weekend should be prepared for heavy snow and a possibly icy mix of snow and rain in the Cascade Mountains.

A winter weather advisory is issued for Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass in the Cascades from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service predicts 5 to 9 inches of new snow Saturday at the pass before warming weather Saturday night turns precipitation into a potentially icy mix of rain and snow.

By early Sunday morning, precipitation is forecast to be falling as rain. A half to three-quarter of an inch of rain is forecast Sunday at Snoqualmie Pass.

I-90 was closed eastbound at Snoqualmie Pass Thursday evening because of multiple collisions and vehicles blocking traffic. Chains were required.

White Pass, the South Sound’s other option for heading east, is likely to be treacherous. Precipitation is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, but highs will only reach 38 degrees on Saturday, and lows will dip to the mid 20s, so wet pavement will turn icy as the temperatures pass the freezing mark.

It will be warmer there Sunday, so it will be rainy, but roads will be less slippery.

Olympia forecast





Olympia can expect rain and clouds this weekend with an 90% chance of rain Saturday, dropping to a 60% chance of rain Sunday. Highs will reach the mid 40s, but lows will dip nearly to freezing Saturday, when a low of 34 is predicted.

The coming work week should be cloudy and drier.