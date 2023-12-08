Heavy snow forecast for I-90 at the WA mountain pass this weekend. What to expect

Tri-Cities area residents heading to the west side of Washington for Christmas shopping this weekend should be prepared for heavy snow and a possibly icy mix of snow and rain in the Cascade Mountains.

A winter weather advisory is issued for Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass in the Washington Cascade Mountains from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service predicts 5 to 9 inches of new snow Saturday at the pass.

An additional 3 to 5 inches of new snow could fall early Saturday night before warming weather Saturday night turns precipitation into a potentially icy mix of rain and snow.

By early Sunday morning, precipitation is forecast to be falling as rain. A half to three-quarter of an inch of rain is forecast Sunday at Snoqualmie Pass.

I-90 was closed eastbound at Snoqualmie Pass Thursday evening because of multiple collisions and vehicles blocking traffic. Chains were required.

I-84 Oregon forecast

Travelers heading east from the Tri-Cities on Interstate 84 through Oregon can expect better driving conditions.

Scattered snow showers were forecast for Friday afternoon at Meacham in the Blue Mountains 30 miles east of Pendleton.

Rain and snow returns to the Blue Mountains Saturday, with breezy winds possible.

A slight chance of snow is forecast for Saturday with a rain and snow mix Saturday night. Wind gusts of up to 21 mph could blow any new snow across roadways. New snow accumulation should be less than 1 inch.

Sunday a half to three-quarter inch of rain is forecast.

Tri-Cities forecast

The Tri-Cities can expect another rainy weekend with an 80% chance of rain Saturday, dropping to a 60% chance of rain Sunday with most falling in the morning. A tenth to a quarter inch of rain is possible both Saturday night and early Sunday.

The coming work week should be cloudy and dry.

Highs in the low to mid 40s are forecast Saturday through at least Wednesday. Lows should range from just below freezing Friday and Wednesday nights, to above freezing temperatures Saturday night through Tuesday night.