Heavy snow in Japan leaves 17 dead

A family is pleading for answers a week after they say their daughter was shot in the head while driving on a California highway and remains on life support. Ronni Newt, 26, was shot multiple times on Dec. 17 while on U.S. Route 101 in the San Fernando Valley, police said. "She said that she would be back in a couple of hours because we were going to decorate our tree," her mother, Francine Webster, told ABC Los Angeles station KABC.