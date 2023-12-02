Heavy snow for the mountains this weekend, windy metro

TechCrunch

Genetic testing company 23andMe announced on Friday that hackers accessed around 14,000 customer accounts in the company’s recent data breach. In a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission published Friday, the company said that, based on its investigation into the incident, it had determined that hackers had accessed 0.1% of its customer base. 23andMe did not immediately respond to a request for comment, which included questions on those numbers.