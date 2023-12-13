Heavy snow possible in New Mexico, Colorado; Florida faces flooding in Wednesday forecast

Heavy snow will reach parts of the central and southern Rockies and spread into the Plains on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas of northeastern New Mexico and southeastern Colorado will likely see up to 4 to 10 inches of snow, the weather service forecasts. The San Juan and Sangre de Cristos mountains in south-central Colorado and north-central New Mexico will see the heaviest amount with over a foot of snow possible going into Thursday.

Meteorologists said southeast and east central North Mexico will face abundant rain meaning most of the state will "will have a chance for a little precip at least."

A storm system will bring rain and/or snow to much of New Mexico Wed - early Fri. Significant snows likely across the northern mtns and NE NM. Abundant rain likely across east central and SE NM. Everyone will have a chance for a little precip at least! #nmwx pic.twitter.com/QATSvsYR4E — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) December 12, 2023

New York weather: Northeast under wind, flood warnings as large storm passes

The Plains face an uncertain amount of snow or rain, which will depend on surface low track and temperatures. Southwestern Kansas as well as the Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandles can also see snow and freezing rain. Heavy rainfall will be possible over West Texas on Thursday, where temperatures will remain warmer.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest will see light to moderate rainfall and the higher mountain peaks can expect snow.

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Colorado weather map

South Florida prepares for flash flooding forecast Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms are heading to southern Florida through at least Thursday, the weather service forecasts.

The region is under a slight risk of excessive rainfall status as heavy downpours could come with several inches of rain and some scattered instances of flash flooding.

Florida weather map

US weather watches and warnings

National weather radar

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wednesday weather forecast has snow in Colorado, NM, floods in Florida