Heavy snowfall descended on Fitchburg, Massachusetts, on Sunday, January 28, footage shows.

This footage by Greg Forrister shows heavy snowfall in his backyard in Fitchburg on Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecast snow through to Monday morning.

Some locations in Massachusetts were expected to see between 1 and 2 inches of snow accumulation on Monday morning, the NWS said. Credit: Greg Forrister via Storyful