Heavy snowfall forecast to continue in New Mexico, Colorado: Thursday weather

The southern Rockies and Plains will continue to face weather advisories and winter storm warnings until Friday morning following heavy snow, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather can possibly cause disruptions to daily life and make travel conditions dangerous for areas of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, the weather service forecasts.

Meteorologists expect slightly warmer conditions further east of the Plains will lead to "rain or wintry mixed precipitation." Fog and low visibility occurred in the eastern Plains and central Highlands on Wednesday as snow reached higher elevations of the northern mountains, the weather service reported.

"Snow continues to increase in intensity as it moves northward into SE Colorado," meteorologists shared on X (formerly Twitter) with a slow motion video of snowflakes falling. "Be alert for slick roads during the PM commute as snow moves northward and becomes heavier,"

Course workers shovel snow out of the finish area in Avon, Colorado on Dec 2, 2023.

Here is your forecast for Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Freezing fog advisory in Idaho to lift Thursday

The freeze advisory placed in Eastern Idaho on Tuesday evening will lift at Thursday at noon.

The weather service said the fog removed about a quarter mile of visibility in localized areas in the eastern Magic Valley, the Snake River plain, the Raft River Valley and the valleys of the south central Highlands.

Flash flooding remains possible in Texas, New Mexico and Florida

Isolated and scattered storms are still possible in southern Florida until Friday especially in urban or low-lying areas with poor drainage. The lingering frontal boundary causing the rainfall will lift north this weekend.

Meanwhile, widespread rainfall and scattered thunderstorms were present across Texas and southern New Mexico on Wednesday. The weather service expects the southern Plains will see locally heavy rainfall with the possibility of flash flooding on Thursday and Friday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Snow in Colorado, NM, floods and in Florida, Texas: Thursday forecast