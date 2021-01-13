Heavy snowfall hits Sweden, Finland; icy temperatures ahead

  Men take pictures of the snow sweeping across the steps before Helsinki Cathedral during a heavy snow storm making all kinds of travel difficult in Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021. The heavy snowfall is predicted to continue until Wednesday in Southern Finland.
  • Snow sweeps across the steps before Helsinki Cathedral during a heavy snow storm making all kinds of travel difficult in Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021. The heavy snowfall is predicted to continue until Wednesday in Southern Finland. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)
  • A woman struggles to walk along a street with thick layer of snow in Helsinki, Finland, making all kinds of travel difficult on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021. The heavy snowfall is predicted to continue until Wednesday in Southern Finland. (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP)
  • A thick layer of snow covers the streets of central Helsinki, Finland, making all kinds of travel difficult on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021. The heavy snowfall is predicted to continue until Wednesday in Southern Finland. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)
  • A thick layer of snow covers the streets of central Helsinki, Finland, making travel difficult on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021. The heavy snowfall is predicted to continue until Wednesday in Southern Finland. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)
Men take pictures of the snow sweeping across the steps before Helsinki Cathedral during a heavy snow storm making all kinds of travel difficult in Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021. The heavy snowfall is predicted to continue until Wednesday in Southern Finland. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Thousands of households across northern Sweden and southern Finland were without power Wednesday after a heavy snowfall, and forecasters warned that particularly icy temperatures lay ahead for the Baltic Sea region.

In southwestern Finland, some 4,000 households were without power, according to Finnish broadcaster YLE, with authorities saying that number could rise. In Sweden, electricity provider Eon said some 3,000 homes were affected and added that power outages may go on longer than usual because it may be too risky to send out maintenance workers.

The Swedish weather service said the snowfall, which had affected the northern part of Sweden over the past 24 hours, was still taking place but was slowing down.

The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute reported snow depths of up to 60 centimeters (24 inches) in in northern Sweden.

In neighboring Finland, snow blanketed southern Finland, and warnings for poor road conditions have been issued for almost all of southern and western Finland.

YLE said the snowfall was expected to decrease Wednesday and would gradually be replaced by severe cold, with temperatures in the coming days dropping to -25 degrees Celsius (-13 degrees Fahrenheit) in the south and -40 degrees Celsius (-40 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Arctic region.

