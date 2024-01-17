Heavy snowfall results in structure collapse, damage to docks at two marinas

Heavy snowfall on Jan. 15 caused the metal roof over a dock at Sun Life's Concord Marina to collapse, resulting in extensive damage.

In a statement posted on the Sun Life Concord Marina Facebook page the afternoon of Jan. 16, management announced that no injuries were reported in the incident, but that as a precaution, access would be restricted until the dock's stability had been evaluated.

The Lenoir City Fire Department on Jan. 16 reported a similar structural collapse at Fort Loudon Marina in Lenoir City. Fire crews, Loudon County Marine Rescue, and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency were on the scene, according to a public Facebook post. No injuries were reported.

