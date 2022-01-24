Heavy snowstorm sweeps across Greece, shutting schools and roads
Thick snow covered the streets of Athens, Greece, on Jan. 24. Cars were seen stranded in the snow. Schools and city transportation were closed, with power cuts reported.
Severe weather and a tornado confirmed by the NWS moved through Southwest Florida early Sunday morning, leaving behind power outages and storm damage.
Forecasters are watching the possibility that a storm could bring snow, gusty winds and coastal flooding to Southern New England Friday into Saturday.
The government in Turkmenistan has announced that it plans to close the Gates of Hell. The burning gas crater has been on fire for the past several decades, following an incident with a Soviet drilling operation in the early 1970s. Now, the government appears to be looking for ways to put it out.
A look at photos of the fire, which was 25% contained Sunday morning.
A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Sunday morning about 12 miles from Hollister, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Power outages were reported in downtown Akron as well as cars stuck on Akron city streets. Up to 6 inches of snow is expected.
Hundreds remained evacuated from the California coast as a wildfire burned up from a canyon near Big Sur, shutting part of the Pacific Coast Highway.
An air stagnation advisory is in effect for most of western Oregon and southwest Washington through Wednesday afternoon.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected within the area, which also includes Hancock, Wyandot, Ashland, Morrow and Knox counties.
Around 30 oil and gas facilities across the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico spewed large amounts of methane for three years, emitting the equivalent climate pollution from half a million cars, according to a report released on Monday. The facilities, which include well pads, pipelines, compressor stations and processing facilities, were observed as "persistently" emitting large volumes of methane over the three years of aerial surveys done by the Environmental Defense Fund and research group Carbon Mapper. These so-called "superemitters," located in the most productive U.S. oil field, only account for .001% of the Permian Basin's oil and gas infrastructure but emit around 100,000 tonnes of methane per year.
Light snow develops this morning, but heavier snow is expected after Noon. Watch for slick roads this evening.
The Kansas Geological Survey recorded 138 magnitude 2 or higher quakes in the county from August to December 2021, including the three largest in the state.
KSBW 8 Meteorologist Holt Hanley has your local weather forecast.
A section of California's famous Highway 1 was closed Saturday morning due to a fire near the Pacific Ocean.
The advisory is in effect for large areas of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.