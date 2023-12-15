Heavy traffic expected Saturday around UH Manoa graduation

Dec. 15—For the University of Hawaii at Manoa commencement ceremony on Saturday, officials are issuing a traffic advisory, and reminders against clamshell lei containers and certain types of shoes that might damage the athletic fields.

For the University of Hawaii at Manoa commencement ceremony on Saturday, officials are issuing a traffic advisory, and reminders against clamshell lei containers and certain types of shoes that might damage the athletic fields.

More than 800 students will receive bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees at the 9 a.m. ceremony at Stan Sheriff Center, and thousands of families and friends are expected to attend.

"To preserve our newly renovated athletic fields, potentially damaging shoes (i.e. stiletto heels, metal cleats, etc ) are prohibited, " a UH news release said. Attendees planning to present lei to graduates are asked to "leave the plastic clamshell lei containers behind as they overwhelm the trash receptacles." Items prohibited inside Stan Sheriff Center include balloons, strollers, confetti, noisemakers and large signs.

Drivers should anticipate heavier-than-normal traffic on the H-1 freeway near the university in both directions, and on Dole Street and University Avenue, especially after the start and end of the ceremony.

The student procession will begin at 8 :30 a.m., and the commencement program at 9 a.m. The ceremony is expected to end at about 11 :30 a.m. Guests may meet the graduates afterward on the Clarence T.C. Ching Field (for last names A-K ) and the Les Murakami Stadium field (last names L-Z ).

Food will be available for purchase at concession stands in the Stan Sheriff Center.

Overflow seating for the ceremony will be in Les Murakami Stadium, where the ceremony will be shown live on the stadium screen.

The ceremony will also be streamed live on the UH Manoa commencement page, at.

On-campus parking will be free. Disability accessible parking stalls are on the third-floor, Diamond Head side of the parking structure, with additional stalls distributed on each floor on the Ewa side of the parking structure, as well as among lots on the main campus. For disability access information, call the UH Manoa commencement hotline at 808-956-GRAD (4723 ).

More information is available at.