Heavy traffic and road closures expected as L.A. hosts Summit of the Americas

The Summit of the Americas is expected to slow traffic and close roads in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Drivers in Los Angeles can expect increased traffic and several road closures this week as President Biden and leaders from the Western Hemisphere gather in the city for the ninth Summit of the Americas, officials said.

The United States is hosting the gathering for the second time since 1994, drawing world leaders from North, Central and South America from June 6 to 10, officials said.

Traffic is expected to slow in downtown L.A. and near Los Angeles International Airport from 10 p.m. Monday to noon Saturday, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti's office.

The mayor's office suggested that drivers avoid the areas between the 10 and 101 freeways and west of the 110 Freeway.

“We’re thrilled to host the ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles and to welcome leaders from across the Western Hemisphere here to focus on our shared goal to secure a sustainable, resilient and equitable future for all our peoples,” Garcetti said in a statement.

On Thursday, one southbound traffic lane on Pacific Coast Highway — from Coastline Drive to the Santa Monica tunnel — will be dedicated to emergency vehicles from noon to 10 p.m.

From 10 p.m. Monday to noon Saturday, commuters should avoid:

Connector ramps from the east and westbound 10 Freeway to the 110 Freeway North.

The 110 Freeway northbound exits into downtown L.A., to include Pico Boulevard, 9th Street, 6th Street, 4th Street and 3rd Street.

The 110 Freeway southbound exits for 6th Street and Wilshire Boulevard.

Figueroa Street, north and southbound traffic, between Washington Boulevard and 3rd Street.

Pico Boulevard, east and westbound traffic, between Union Avenue and Grand Avenue.

7th Street, east and westbound traffic, between Bixel Street and Flower Street.

Wilshire Boulevard, east and westbound traffic, between Bixel Street and Flower Street.

Several other downtown L.A. roads will be intermittently closed to traffic as the summit progresses.

Drivers can access the downtown area via the following freeway exits:

Traveling westbound on the 10 Freeway, exit 16A Santa Fe Avenue,15B Alameda Street, 15A Central Ave, 14B San Pedro Street, 14A Convention Center.

Traveling eastbound on the 10 Freeway, exit Convention Center/Grand Avenue/Olive Street, 14A Maple Avenue, 14B San Pedro Street, 15A Central Avenue, 15B Alameda Street, 16A Santa Fe Avenue.

Traveling northbound on the 110 Freeway, exit 20B 37th Street and Exposition Boulevard, 20C Adams Boulevard, or transition onto either the 10 or 101 freeways east or westbound.

Businesses on those streets will stay open and foot traffic will be allowed.

On public transit, detours are likely for Dash routes A, B, E and F, as well as Commuter Express lines 409, 419, 422, 423, 431, 437, 438, 439, 448, 534, and the Union Station/Bunker Hill shuttle and some stops will temporarily close.

Angelenos can find traffic updates from Caltrans District 7 on Twitter at @CaltransDist7 and @CaltransHQ .

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.