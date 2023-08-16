Heavy Trash week is August 21-25

Aug. 16—GREENSBURG — Heavy trash pickup for Greensburg residents on a regular trash route is Aug. 21 to 25.

Twice a year, in May and August, the Greensburg Street Department offers residents a chance to discard more than just their weekly household trash.

Items like mattresses, box springs, bed frames, cabinets, clothing, couches, other furniture items and appliances with chlorofluorocarbon removed are all "heavy trash" that the city will pick up.

Items that are not appropriate to discard during Heavy Trash Week are construction and demolition debris, CFC appliances, electronics (TV's, computers, etc.), household hazardous waste, chemicals, paint, stone or dirt, loose unbagged trash and large quantities of cardboard.

Residents may place their heavy trash at the curb in front of their home two days before their usual trash collection day. Inappropriate trash left on the curb will not be picked up.

All small items must be bagged and bags must weight under 40 pounds. Likewise, any non-city container must weigh less than 40 pounds. Containers and contents over 40 pounds will be disposed of entirely.

Brush and yard waste will not be picked up during Heavy Trash Week, but that service will resume the following week.

Call the Street Department at 812-663-5634 or go to www.facebook.com/CityofGreensburgIN for more information about this city service.

Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-651-0876 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com