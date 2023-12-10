Heavy weather is headed our way. Here's what you need to know

Batten down. Heavy rains, flooding, thunderstorms and strong winds are on the way.

A strong cold front, coming at us from the west, could dump as much as 4 inches of rain in some parts of our area, according to the National Weather Service in Upton, N.Y.

The heavy weather is expected to start Sunday afternoon and last through early Monday morning.

How much rain in North Jersey?

Most places in North Jersey can expect to get between 1 and 3 inches. The area record for precipitation, on this date, is 1.6 inches (Newark, Dec. 10, 1969).

"We are expecting scattered flash flooding," said James Tomasini, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"Look out for any flash flood warnings, and don't try to drive through any flooded road," Tomasini said. "We always say during a flood watch — and especially during a flood warning — don't drive unless you absolutely need to."

[10:34am-11:08am] Light to moderate rain showers are moving through the area from southwest to northeast. This activity will likely become widespread by the end of the afternoon. Rain is expected to become moderate to locally heavy at times as early as the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/HsRZeCYwEf — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) December 10, 2023

A flood watch — there is one issued now for all New Jersey counties and throughout the tristate area through 1 p.m. Monday — means that residents should be prepared for flooding, and keep an eye on weather alerts.

A warning means that anyone in a flood-prone area should immediately seek higher ground. You can get the latest information at weather.gov/nyc. Or else stay tuned to local radio and TV stations.

"We monitor the radar, and we'd put out a warning," Tomasini said.

Wind gusts in North Jersey

The National Weather Service wind forecast for Dec. 10, 2023.

Winds, meanwhile, could reach up to 45 mph in coastal New Jersey areas, and 40 mph inland. There could be scattered power outages.

The worst of the storm, Tomasini said, will likely be over around 7 a.m. Monday in most places. "But there could be some lingering area flooding," he said.

A wind advisory, issued at 3:20 a.m. and due to expire at 1 p.m. tomorrow, affects the coastal Atlantic, coastal Ocean, Cape May and eastern Monmouth counties.

Locally Sunday afternoon, rain and possibly a thunderstorm are expected after 1 p.m., with light and variable south winds of 15 to 20 mph in Bergen County, 11 to 16 mph in Passaic County. Between half and three quarters of an inch of rain are possible. Temperatures are expected to reach a high near 59.

On Monday, there is a 40 percent chance of rain before 10 a.m. Clouds will start to clear late morning, with a high near 44, and a breezy west wind of 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37.

A coastal flood advisory was issued at 5:26 a.m. Sunday and is set to expire 10 a.m. Monday.

A flood watch, in effect since 3:47 am and set to end 11 a.m. Sunday, affects eastern and western Bergen, eastern and western Passaic, eastern and western Essex, eastern and western Union, Hudson, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Warren, eastern and western Monmouth, Middlesex, Mercer, Hunterdon, Ocean, Cumberland, Atlantic, Salem, Gloucester, northwestern and southeastern Burlington, Camden, and Cape May counties.

During the night, the temperatures are expected to drop to around 40 in Bergen County, 38 in Passaic, with a north wind of 13 to 16 mph after midnight, and gusts as high as 28 mph. Between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall is possible.

Staff Writer Ashley Balcerzak contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Storms coming, Sunday into Monday