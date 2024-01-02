Amber wind warning as flooding disrupts travel

Heavy rain and wind are causing disruption to parts of the south west of England.

With winds of 80mph forecast the Met Office has issued an amber wind warning for parts of north Devon and Cornwall and three yellow flood warnings.

The warnings come as Storm Henk hits the UK and will remain in place until 20:00 GMT with heavy rain and strong winds expected to disrupt travel.

Network Rail said services would be disrupted between Exeter and Plymouth because of flooding, and asked passengers to check before travelling.

A lane heading eastbound on the A30 near Okehampton has been closed by flooding, and is likely to stay closed "for the next few days", National Highways said.

It said work was being carried out to keep the other lanes open.

Flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency for the River Avon, Upper River Axe and Lower River Torridge - alongside 19 flood alerts for Devon.

Rivers in Cornwall susceptible to flooding include the Upper, Middle and Lower Tamar, Looe and Seaton, the Lynher, the Cober, North Cornwall Rivers, Helford and Fal Rivers.

Follow BBC Devon on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.