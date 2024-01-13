Heavy winds bring a morning full of downed trees, power outages across the area

Jan. 13—With a heavy wind advisory in effect through Sunday across Southwestern Pennsylvania, plenty of residents are waking up to news of a downed tree in their area.

As of 8:30 a.m., PennDOT officials in Westmoreland County were reporting several downed trees either blocking the road or laying on utility wires along the Route 381 and Route 981 corridors between Smithton and Laughlintown:

—Waltz Mill Road is closed in both directions between Kelly Road and Lucas Pipeline Road;

—Dillon Road/Bear Rocks School Road is closed in both directions between Mammoth and Alice roads;

—Route 381 is closed between Horseshoe Bend and Darlington Rector roads in Ligonier Township;

—Flooding closed Route 381 between Club Stable Road and Lincoln Highway in Ligonier Township;

—Nature Run Road is closed between Hall and Kissell Springs Road in Ligonier Township;

—Route 2006 between Route 982 and Alice Road in Mt. Pleasant Township.

PennDOT officials said roads would reopen as the situation improves.

Emergency officials in northern Westmoreland County are also reporting downed trees scattered through that area.

Power outage figures are relatively low in Westmoreland County — as of 11 a.m., West Penn Power reported just under 850 customers without power on Saturday morning.

Next door in Allegheny County, Duquesne Light reported just under 1,100 around 8 a.m., with the largest outages in Hampton (322), Kennedy Township (427) and Scott Township (154).

Later in the morning, another outage totaling more than 1,800 customers hit the Forest Hills area, while more than 800 Aliquippa and 370 Pleasant Hills customers were without power.

A National Weather Service wind advisory for the region remains in effect through 1 a.m. Sunday morning, and temperatures are expected to drop significantly over the next 48 hours.

