Strong winds and floodwaters batter cities as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida with heavy rainfall, damaging winds and powerful storm surge.
At least one death is likely linked to the storm, which made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 beast.
Some 2.4 million homes and businesses are without power after one of the worst storms in years.
North Brevard County could see up to 18 inches of rain by Sunday, National Weather Service officials said Wednesday evening.
The Florida locations have temporarily closed due to evacuations and the potential for severe flooding.
Hurricane Ian flips Channel 9's Daytona Beach camera upside down
Shocking video shows ravaging winds from Hurricane Ian destroying a pool roofing in Cape Coral, Florida. (Video courtesy of Storyful)
Storm chaser Mike Scantlin was in Punta Gorda on Sept. 28 as winds ripped parts of a hotel off.
Hurricane Ian made landfall at 2:05 PM near Cayo Costa, Florida as a strong Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 150 mph. Ian is forecast to move over the Florida peninsula tonight and early Thursday weakening before briefly pushing out into the Atlantic Ocean. Then it will turn back NW and make another landfall around the Carolina coast by Friday afternoon as a tropical storm. Ian could end up dumping as much as 12-20" of rain across Central and NE Florida with Isolated totals of up to 30"! So flooding and wind damage will be big threats over the next 24-48 hours.
What is Hurricane Ian bringing to South Florida? Tornado watch. Flood watch. Tropical storm warning.
Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, according to the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Shortly before 5 a.m., Ian's center was located about 40 miles southeast of Orlando and 35 miles southwest of Cape Canaveral.
The Florida Keys have experienced storm surge flooding from Hurricane Ian.
Live street cameras showed west Florida’s Sanibel Island being slammed by high winds and flooding on Wednesday, September 28, as the eyewall of Hurricane Ian was reported to be moving ashore at Sanibel and the neighboring island of Captiva.In a 1 pm update, the NWS National Hurricane Center said a weather station on Sanibel Island had reported sustained winds of 77 mph and a wind gust of 107 mph. Credit: City of Sanibel via Storyful
The “extremely dangerous eyewall” of Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm, moved onshore in Florida on Wednesday, September 28, according to the National Hurricane Center.The National Weather Service (NWS) warned people to shelter in place as the storm, which was expected to bring “life-threatening storm surge” – moved through Florida.Video posted by Thomas Pound on Wednesday shows shingles flapping on a roof in Cape Coral during Hurricane Ian. Credit: Thomas Pound via Storyful
Storm chaser Reed Timmer reports dangerous storm surge ramping up in Pine Island, Florida, as conditions continue to deteriorate on Sept. 28.
Ian’s winds rapidly intensified early Wednesday as it neared Florida, hitting 155 mph — just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status.