Strong winds and floodwaters batter cities as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida

KRIV

Hurricane Ian made landfall at 2:05 PM near Cayo Costa, Florida as a strong Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 150 mph. Ian is forecast to move over the Florida peninsula tonight and early Thursday weakening before briefly pushing out into the Atlantic Ocean. Then it will turn back NW and make another landfall around the Carolina coast by Friday afternoon as a tropical storm. Ian could end up dumping as much as 12-20" of rain across Central and NE Florida with Isolated totals of up to 30"! So flooding and wind damage will be big threats over the next 24-48 hours.