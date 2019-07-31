Is HEBA Fastighets (STO:HEBA B) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that HEBA Fastighets AB (publ) (STO:HEBA B) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is HEBA Fastighets's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 HEBA Fastighets had kr3.58b of debt, an increase on kr3.38b, over one year. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

OM:HEBA B Historical Debt, July 31st 2019 More

How Strong Is HEBA Fastighets's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that HEBA Fastighets had liabilities of kr1.56b due within 12 months and liabilities of kr3.55b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had kr1.20m in cash and kr26.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by kr5.09b.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of kr7.10b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on HEBA Fastighets's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While HEBA Fastighets's debt to EBITDA ratio of 16.0 suggests a heavy debt load, its interest coverage of 8.7 implies it services that debt with ease. Overall we'd say it seems likely the company is carrying a fairly heavy swag of debt. If HEBA Fastighets can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 13% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since HEBA Fastighets will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, HEBA Fastighets recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 83% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.