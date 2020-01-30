Is Hebei Yichen Industrial Group (HKG:1596) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk'. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited (HKG:1596) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Hebei Yichen Industrial Group's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, Hebei Yichen Industrial Group had CN¥150.0m of debt, up from CN¥303 a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has CN¥212.2m in cash to offset that, meaning it has CN¥62.2m net cash.

How Healthy Is Hebei Yichen Industrial Group's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Hebei Yichen Industrial Group had liabilities of CN¥549.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥76.4m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥212.2m and CN¥1.12b worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast CN¥705.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that Hebei Yichen Industrial Group has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Hebei Yichen Industrial Group has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

On the other hand, Hebei Yichen Industrial Group's EBIT dived 12%, over the last year. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Hebei Yichen Industrial Group's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Hebei Yichen Industrial Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Hebei Yichen Industrial Group saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.