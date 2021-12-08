Hebron High School computer teacher arrested, accused of sexually assaulting student

A computer science teacher at Hebron High School in Carrollton was arrested Wednesday on charges related to allegations that he sexually assaulted one of his students.

Carrollton detectives arrested 43-year-old Jared S. Stites at a Lewisville school district administration building. Hebron High School is in the Lewisville school district.

Stites faces charges of sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between educator/student, police said in a news release Wednesday. He was in the Carrollton Jail on Wednesday and his bond had not been set.

A student reported an on-campus sexual assault incident to school officials last week, and they alerted Carrollton police, according to the release. The girl was 16 years old at the time of the reported assault, which occurred this school year, according to Carrollton police.

During the investigation, detectives established probable cause and obtained two warrants for Stites, who lives in Little Elm.

Carrollton police did not release any other details.