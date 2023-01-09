Hebron man charged with making false 911 calls

Jan. 9—State police accused a Hebron man in December of falsely reporting fires and a break-in at his neighbor's house in order to harass the resident.

The man, Bryan Hoffman, 21, was charged with three counts each of misuse of the emergency 911 system, second-degree falsely reporting an incident, and disorderly conduct.

The affidavit supporting Hoffman's arrest provides the following details:

On Nov. 2, the chief of Hebron Fire Department contacted state police to discuss two specific incidents that he said caused concern in the department.

The first happened in March, when the department responded to a 911 call about a fire on Valley Hope Road.

The caller, later identified as Hoffman, reported that a fire had spread from his neighbor's oven and the house was on fire.

In response, multiple fire departments and members of the state police were notified and requested to respond to the scene and did so with lights and sirens.

They were unable to find any signs of a fire.

A similar incident occurred again on Nov. 1, when Hoffman reported that his neighbor's house was on fire again.

The dispatcher asked if he was sure the flames were coming from a house. The caller responded, "Yes, I'm positive."

Fire and state police personnel were dispatched and were unable to find any evidence of a fire.

Then, at the end of November, Hoffman called 911 to report that someone was in his house stalking him, but gave his neighbor's address as the location. In each call, Hoffman also gave dispatchers a false name.

State police didn't find anyone in distress at the residence.

Troopers went to Hoffman's home and met with family members, who said it was Hoffman who made the phone calls.

They spoke with him, and Hoffman admitted to police that he made the calls because he hates his neighbor.

Hoffman said he was sorry and wouldn't do such a thing again.

He is free on $5,000 bond and is to appear in Vernon Superior Court on Feb. 22.

