Hebron man charged with sexual assault of child in 2021

Jan. 27—A Hebron man is accused of sexually assaulting a child on multiple occasions in the spring of 2021, according to a state police affidavit.

The man, Demetrius Soto, 21, was charged in December with first-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, and risk of injury to a child.

He is being held in lieu of $750,000 bond and is to appear in Vernon Superior Court on March 11.

According to the state police affidavit, last April troopers began investigating Soto after he confessed to touching a child sexually.

During the investigation, troopers learned that Soto had confessed to touching the child to two others, who said he needed to tell police as well, state police said.

Troopers interviewed Soto, who admitted to touching the child three times over the course of about two weeks. He said the same thing was done to him when he was a child, according to state police.

Troopers also spoke with an adult who said they had asked the child about what happened. The child said Soto had touched them on an intimate part of their body more than once, according to the affidavit.

