Hebron man convicted of first-degree murder of estranged wife

A Somerset County jury convicted James Robellard on Wednesday of the first degree murder of LaGina Robellard after a three-day trial.

Robellard was also convicted of the attempted first degree murder of Corey Glover, Sr. and other related charges. Sentencing was postponed to allow for a pre-sentence investigation.

On Oct. 17, 2020, Maryland State Police were dispatched to an address on Cornstack Road in Marion Station for a report of multiple gunshot victims. When they arrived, they discovered three people with gunshot wounds.

"LaGina Robellard died as a result of her gunshot wounds just inside the front entrance to the residence. Investigation revealed James Robellard had traveled from his home in Hebron that evening, shot his estranged wife eight times, reloaded a separate magazine in his gun and shot multiple times at Corey Glover, striking him twice," said a statement by the Somerset County state's attorney.

PREVIOUS REPORTING ON CASE:Suspect in Somerset homicide killed estranged wife, was shot in self-defense: Police

More on police reformHow police accountability boards function

After being shot once in the leg, Glover shot James Robellard in his abdomen with a shotgun before Glover was shot again by Robellard in the shoulder area, according to police. Glover retreated to his bathroom and locked himself inside until police and EMS arrived.

When police arrived, James Robellard was found lying on a couch inside the residence holding a pillow over his shotgun wound, and his handgun was found close to him.

State’s Attorney Wess Garner prosecuted the case with the assistance of Assistant State’s Attorney Megan Tawes.

"Garner commended Tawes and the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, specifically Sgt. Scott Sears, for their exceptional work in the investigation and assistance in the prosecution of this case," said the Somerset County state's attorney in a statement.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Hebron man convicted of first-degree murder of estranged wife