Hebron man found dead from gunshot wounds identified

May 25—HEBRON — The man found dead from gunshot wounds in Hebron over the weekend has been identified.

Connecticut State Police released information about the deceased on Tuesday, identifying him as Joseph Serra, Jr., 37.

Serra was found dead by a local resident shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday in the driveway of a Hebron residence at 158 Grayville Road. State police and paramedics who responded to the 911 call found that Serra had suffered several gunshot wounds. The Eastern Major Crime Squad began an investigation into the death immediately.

On Sunday, local officials stated there was no immediate danger to the public, and state police reiterated in Tuesday's statement.

" The investigation into this incident remains active, and there is no immediate threat to the public," the Connecticut State Police update stated in part.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Police Detective David Bennett at davidbennet@ ct. gov.

