Hebron man who tried to steal cruiser gets six months

Sep. 17—A Hebron man who attempted to steal a state police cruiser while trying to escape troopers in April has been sentenced to six months in prison.

William Patterson-Hatem, 22, could face an additional 38 months in prison if he violates any of his release conditions while on probation, which is set to last three years.

Patterson-Hatem appeared in Vernon Superior Court on Friday, where he pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief, interfering with police, using a motor vehicle without permission, and fourth-degree larceny.

He was arrested on April 12 after state police tracked him to an address on Wall Street in Hebron. State police said Patterson-Hatem had stolen a tow truck and drove to that location, not knowing that it was equipped with a GPS device.

Troopers located Patterson-Hatem and the truck at the location, and the man fled into the woods and into a body of water, according to state police.

Patterson-Hatem eventually got out of the water, but fled again and attempted to get into a cruiser. He was unsuccessful with the first, but ran to another that he was able to open, according to state police.

Patterson-Hatem broke the gear shifter as he tried to put the vehicle in drive, and was taken into custody.