Hebron woman charged with animal cruelty after animals found in "deplorable" conditions: police

Mar. 26—HEBRON — A local woman who owned a dog and cat rescue was arrested Friday and charged with animal cruelty after authorities found numerous animals in "deplorable and unsanitary conditions" in a home, state police said.

Joann Connelly, 59, was charged with three counts of cruelty to animals and is being held on $10,000 bond for an appearance Monday in Vernon Superior Court, police said.

The charges were the result of a joint investigation by the town animal control office, the Department of Agriculture State Animal Control, and the Hebron resident trooper.

Connelly is the owner and operator of CT Pregnant Dog and Cat Rescue, a licensed animal importer, police said.

On Wednesday, a Department of Children & Families investigator requested assistance to access the home due to information received that the owner had moved and a large number of animals had been left behind, police said.

During that visit by the Hebron resident trooper, Hebron animal control officer, and a state animal control officer, "the conditions in the home were found to be deplorable and unsanitary and an overwhelming odor of urine and feces could be smelled from outside of the residence," police said.

Officers found numerous dogs in cages crammed throughout the house and in the basement. The floors throughout the home were covered in urine and feces, police said, and birds and cats were also in the home.

In addition, a pony, goats and geese were outside of the home in poor conditions, police said.

Police applied for an arrest warrant on Thursday and arrested Connelly on Friday.

The animals were seized, transported, and are receiving veterinary care, police said, adding that the animals have predetermined adoptive homes. State Animal Control will be tracking and ensuring these animals are going to homes with proper care, police said.

In February 2020, inspectors found five dogs in the home who appeared to be in good order, police said in a statement.

A year later, however, complaints began to come in regarding animals under Connelly's care and allegations of neglect. Officials were unable to access the home at that time due to a locked gate was at the end of the driveway, police said.

"Despite the many anonymous complaints received by State Animal Control there was no substantive evidence to apply for a search and seizure warrant," police said.