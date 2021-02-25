Hebron woman gets further break in tax case

Feb. 25—A former Hebron woman who last week avoided prison time for failing to pay some $139,000 in federal income taxes on more than $500,000 she "misappropriated" while managing her mother's finances got a further break Wednesday due to a technical problem with the original sentence.

Jennifer O'Brien, who moved to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, after committing the tax crimes from 2012 to 2014, had been sentenced to three years' probation. The sentence consisted of consecutive one-year probation terms on each of the three counts of failure to file tax returns that she had pleaded guilty to, one count for each year in which she misappropriated her mother's money but failed to file a return.

Judge Victor A. Bolden, who sits in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport, convened another hearing in the case Wednesday — held via teleconference, like last week's sentencing — after a federal probation officer alerted him that federal law requires multiple terms of probation to run concurrent to one another.

SENTENCE BREAK

DEFENDANT: Jennifer O'Brien, who is in her early 50s and moved from Hebron to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, after failing to file federal income tax returns on money she misappropriated from her mother from 2012 to 2014.

CHANGE: Sentence reduced from three years' probation to one-year of probation.

REASON: Original sentence consisted of three consecutive one-year terms of probation on three counts of failure to file tax returns, but federal law required multiple terms of probation to run concurrent to one another.

The judge revised the sentence Wednesday to run the three one-year terms of probation concurrently, meaning that O'Brien, who is in her early 50s, will be on probation for only one year, not the three years called for by her original sentence.

O'Brien's federal public defender, Allison M. Near, had said earlier in the brief hearing that the judge could impose concurrent three-year terms of probation on each of the three counts. But, in response to a question from prosecutor Jennifer R. Laraia, the judge affirmed that his intention was to run three one-year terms concurrent to one another.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.