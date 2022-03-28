What the heck just happened between Chris Rock and Will Smith at the Oscars?

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the 2022 Academy Awards in Los Angeles. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards Sunday after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith while presenting the award for documentary feature.

The "King Richard" star unexpectedly rushed the stage and struck Rock after the comic made a quip about Smith's wife and the 1997 film "G.I. Jane" — apparently making a connection to Pinkett Smith's bald hairstyle. Pinkett Smith — who has been open about her struggles with hair loss due to a condition called alopecia — did not laugh at Rock's remark.

"Will Smith just smacked the s— out of me," a stunned Rock said after Smith rose from his seat to strike him.

"Keep my wife's name out your f— mouth!" Smith shouted at Rock after returning to the audience.

"Wow, dude," Rock said. "It was a 'G.I. Jane' joke."

"Keep my wife's name out your f— mouth," Smith repeated.

"I'm going to, OK?" Rock said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.