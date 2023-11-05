Gerald W. “Jerry” and Diane L. “Dee Dee” (Ducat) Heck of Monroe observed their golden wedding anniversary earlier this week. A family dinner will take place later this month at Zehnder’s in Frankenmuth.

The couple in 1973

The couple was married Nov. 3, 1973, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Toledo.

The couple’s daughters and sons-in-law are Deann and Adam Falkowski of Bath and Mandy and Andy Marsh of Haslett. They also have three grandchildren.

The couple in 1973

Mr. Heck has been a self-employed farmer in Monroe Township for more than 50 years. He continues to farm part-time.

He served in the Michigan National Guard, 1972-78. A 1968 graduate of Monroe High School, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science in 1972 from Michigan State University. He is a member of AmVets Post 142, MSU Alumni and Farm Bureau.

Mrs. Heck was a school nurse for Monroe Public Schools for 15 years. For 24 years she was a coronary care and post-partum nurse at Toledo Hospital. She retired in 2011.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

A 1969 graduate of Whitmer High School in Toledo, she graduated from the Toledo Hospital School of Nursing in 1972. In 1997, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Lourdes University. She is a member of Monroe County Homemakers of Extension. She enjoys gardening and quilting.

The Hecks are members of East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church, where Mr. Heck is an usher and sings in the choir and Mrs. Heck is a member of the Ladies Aid. They enjoy traveling, camping, volunteering and attending their grandchildren’s events.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Hecks celebrating 50th anniversary