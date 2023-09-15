HECO, PUC to appear before Congress
The U.S. Congress’ House Energy and Commerce Committee are holding an oversight hearing on the Maui fires.
The U.S. Congress’ House Energy and Commerce Committee are holding an oversight hearing on the Maui fires.
Carrie and Brad Kintz were among the thousands of Maui residents who lost their home or business in the devastating wildfire that struck the Hawaiian island. But instead of fleeing the island, they chose to stay behind and help others.
Between Maui’s deadly wildfires, flash floods in Vermont, overwhelming wildfire smoke and more record-shattering heat waves, this summer has, once again, served up more evidence of how climate change can upend daily life in the United States
Before CD Projekt Red releases Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion, it will first roll out an update that brings massive changes to the action role-playing game.
The United Auto Workers have gone on strike against the Detroit Three automakers. Never in its 80-year history has the union struck all three at once.
Week 2 has arrived! On the pod we continue our Football Friday tradition of providing a 'Fantasy Viewer's guide' to the action. 4 for 4's Jennifer Eakins joins Matt Harmon to identify the games you need to binge, stream and skip this weekend.
The NFL needs to change its rule on fumbling out of the end zone.
Yahoo News provides the latest forecast and updates for tracking Hurricane Lee.
General Motors said Thursday it boosted its contract offer to a 20% wage hike for U.S. autoworkers, including 10% in the first year, in a move to avoid a strike that is scheduled to begin at 11:59 p.m. if no deal is agreed on. The strike by the United Auto Workers union, which represents about 150,000 workers at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, would target specific automotive plants across the country. According to Anderson Economic Group, a work stoppage of 10 days could result in an economic loss of more than $5 billion.
At first, the only way to gussy up your PlayStation 5 was to buy aftermarket console covers, but it didn't take long for PlayStation to start selling its own. Most of these color customization accessories sell for $55, but the company just introduced a premium option — a collection of three metallic colors it's calling the "Deep Earth Collection.
Verkor produces pouch and cylindrical battery modules for electric vehicles and energy-storage sites. The huge sum includes an €850 million Series C funding round as well as €600 million in loans from the EU's European Investment Bank, Verkor explained in a statement.
Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe provided more details Thursday on the company's plans to update the hardware in its EVs next year — under a program internally called Peregrine — that he says will result in major cost savings. Changing the electronic control unit (ECU) architecture inside its EVs, Scaringe emphasized during an interview Thursday at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference.
"I’ve always treated people how I want to be treated," the wideout wrote in a series of social media posts.
Low scoring and tight contests make for good teaser weeks.
The second installment of Square Enix's ambitious Final Fantasy VII remake saga has a release date. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will arrive on PlayStation 5 on February 29. A new trailer has also emerged.
74-year-old "Babs" is blowing TikTok's mind with her pumpkin carving hacks. The post TikTok is shocked to discover they’ve been carving pumpkins wrong their whole lives appeared first on In The Know.
The Suns became the first NBA team to abandon cable earlier this year.
A lawsuit filed against Google by California's Attorney General over the company's deceptive and misleading options for managing location data has resulted in a $93 million settlement — and new protections for consumers in the state. As detailed in an incredibly straightforward complaint, Google in several ways appeared to promise users that they could choose whether or how much location data was used in order to target them for advertisements. Location History is one of several detailed records Google keeps of your activity — you can turn it off here if you haven't already.
It has a sweat-wicking liner to keep you dry, and its comfy wireless design won't dig into your skin.
Your phone's camera lenses scratch just as easily as its screen. Keep your device protected with the four best iPhone camera lens protectors on Amazon.
Major League Baseball is ready to test its virtual ballpark for a regular-season game. Fans can “enter” the digital stadium on Wednesday, September 20, to watch the Tampa Bay Rays host the Los Angeles Angels. The league debuted the digital park earlier this summer for a celebrity softball game during this year’s All-Star Game activities.