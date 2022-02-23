Hedera gears up for smart contract upgrade, leads market rebound

Hedera’s HBAR is leading a crypto market bounce with a 14% surge over the last 24 hours to trade at US$0.2306 on the back of the HederaStarter launch announcement as the ecosystem preps for its smart contract era.

HederaStarter is slated to begin operations in the coming months and will serve as a launchpad for the Hedera Hashgraph Network, which recently announced Ethereum Virtual Machine compatibility.

Hedera Hashgraph is a public distributed ledger network and governing body that includes high-profile firms such as Google and IBM.



In a wider crypto market recovery, Bitcoin is up about 2.48% and trading at US$38,099 on Wednesday morning, while Ethereum is also up 1.77% and currently trading at about US$2,632.

The crypto market had a bear run for over a week, with Bitcoin falling below US$37,000 amid intensified Russia-Ukraine tensions.

