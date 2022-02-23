Hedera gears up for smart contract upgrade, leads market rebound

Pradipta Mukherjee
·1 min read

Hedera’s HBAR is leading a crypto market bounce with a 14% surge over the last 24 hours to trade at US$0.2306 on the back of the HederaStarter launch announcement as the ecosystem preps for its smart contract era.

Fast facts

See related story: Hedera Hashgraph provides provenance for data from Syrian war

  • HederaStarter is slated to begin operations in the coming months and will serve as a launchpad for the Hedera Hashgraph Network, which recently announced Ethereum Virtual Machine compatibility.

  • Hedera Hashgraph is a public distributed ledger network and governing body that includes high-profile firms such as Google and IBM.

  • In a wider crypto market recovery, Bitcoin is up about 2.48% and trading at US$38,099 on Wednesday morning, while Ethereum is also up 1.77% and currently trading at about US$2,632.

  • The crypto market had a bear run for over a week, with Bitcoin falling below US$37,000 amid intensified Russia-Ukraine tensions.

See related story: Forkast Forecasts for 2021: Mance Harmon of Hedera Hashgraph on China, DeFi and industry giants

