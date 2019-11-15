Hedera Group (STO:HEGR) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Hedera Group AB (publ) (STO:HEGR) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Hedera Group's Debt?

As you can see below, Hedera Group had kr40.7m of debt, at June 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had kr2.10m in cash, and so its net debt is kr38.6m.

How Strong Is Hedera Group's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Hedera Group had liabilities of kr40.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of kr22.6m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of kr2.10m and kr34.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total kr26.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Hedera Group has a market capitalization of kr64.3m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.4, it's fair to say Hedera Group does have a significant amount of debt. However, its interest coverage of 4.8 is reasonably strong, which is a good sign. Importantly, Hedera Group grew its EBIT by 39% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Hedera Group's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Hedera Group saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.