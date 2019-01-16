Hedge fund’s ambition to dominate newspaper industry raises fear of a local news 'death spiral'

Gene Forbes, who works in the pre-press department of The Denver Post, holds up a placard during a rally against the paper's ownership group, Alden Global Capital, May 8, 2018, outside the paper's office and printing plant in north Denver. Members from all guild units were on hand in Denver for the rally at which they urged Alden Capital to invest in the newspapers that it controls or sell the properties.

DENVER – In a cost-cutting move last year, The Denver Post relocated from the city’s downtown, where the newspaper had been based for more than a century, to quarters in its printing plant in a neighboring county. Reporters and editors found that their new workplace had the feng shui of a run-down casino, with no windows to let in sunlight and a constant ambient hissing from the presses.

But they hoped the move represented an end to the bloodletting that had occurred at the newspaper since hedge fund Alden Global Capital took over in 2010, said Larry Ryckman, then a senior news editor. Layoffs and turnover had left only about 100 journalists in the newsroom, a third of its staff during the paper's heyday.

That hope was dashed a couple of months after moving offices, when it was announced 30 more positions would be cut. It was then that Ryckman came to believe that the firings would only end when the newspaper closed for good: “We were under attack by our own owners.”

What would follow was a newspaper mutiny, including editorials slamming its own ownership, allegations of censorship and mass resignations.

Most any journalist who has worked at a newspaper in the last couple of decades has come to expect layoffs and other cuts as the new reality of the industry, including at Gannett Co., USA TODAY's owner. As audience has shifted to digital products, including online news, the unrelenting trend has ravaged profits from print circulation and advertising. Increasing digital subscriptions have not easily offset print’s legacy profit sources.

But journalists and industry insiders familiar with Alden regard its methods of acquisition and management of distressed newspaper properties as a particularly ominous force in the industry in which staffs are decimated and properties sold off for investment elsewhere at the expense of a newspaper's prospects for long-term survival.

If Alden's latest plans come to fruition, it will be bringing its ownership style to a newspaper near virtually every American. MNG Enterprises, which also operates as Digital First Media and is owned by the hedge fund Alden, has launched a hostile takeover bid for Gannett, the nation's largest newspaper publisher by paid circulation. With a national newspaper in USA TODAY and 109 local brands in cities around the country, Gannett would make for a unique – and landscape-shifting – acquisition for MNG.

In a note to clients on Monday, analysts Douglas Arthur and Craig Huber described Alden's reputation for "strip-mining" newspapers it purchases "until the very last iota of cash flow has been squeezed from it."

Ken Doctor, an analyst who writes about the media business on his website, Newsonomics.com, said the hedge fund is alone among owners of struggling media properties in that it doesn't reinvest in its journalism or harbor any long-term survival strategy for the newspapers it owns. Doctor said that MNG purchasing Gannett "would signal a local newspaper capitulation to the inevitability of further decline toward closure at some point."

But in a letter sent Monday, MNG derided Gannett, of which it says it already owns a 7.5 percent stake, for a "series of value-destroying decisions made by an unfocused leadership team" and cast itself as a guardian angel for the industry. "We save newspapers and position them for a strong and profitable future so they can weather the secular decline," MNG declared.

Gannett has said it is reviewing the proposal. Some analysts have said they believe MNG's offer, of $1.4 billion, is too low. Gannett declined to comment on what impact the potential sale might have on the company's journalism.

In interviews with roughly a dozen journalists who experienced Alden’s takeover in Denver, a dire picture emerges of what happens when the hedge fund comes for the newspaper in your town. They described crippling personnel cuts, corporate meddling and a stewardship that results in a newspaper being hollowed out to a shell of what it once was.