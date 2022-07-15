Hedge Fund That Apologized for China Losses Rebounds 17% in June

Bei Hu
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Brilliance Asset Management’s hedge funds scored double-digit gains in June as Chinese stocks rebounded, partially recovering from a stretch of losses that led to an apology from the firm’s founder last year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The flagship Brilliant Partners Fund surged 17% in June, narrowing the first-half loss to 14%, said two people with knowledge of the matter. The smaller Brilliance China Core Long Short Fund rose 21% during the month, reducing declines to 16% in the first six months, according to data collected by Bloomberg. Both outperformed the benchmark China stock index in the month.

The Hong Kong-based investment is among hedge funds hammered by a deep China stock rout. The MSCI China Index is still down 46% from a February 2021 high, with an economic slowdown, rate hikes, and regulatory headwinds dampening investor confidence.

Representatives of the Hong Kong-based firm did not respond to an email and a phone call seeking comment.

The once award winning Brilliant Partners plunged in July last year, prompting its founder Shi Lin to apologize for failing to quickly grasp the impact of Beijing’s education reforms that banned tutoring related to the school syllabus on weekends or during vacations. The reforms also cut off such providers’ access to foreign capital. The China Core Long Short Fund lost more than half of its value between Feb. 11, 2021 and May 6 of this year.

Later in 2021, Shi reoriented toward stocks listed on China’s domestic exchanges, reducing the more heavily sold off US-listed and Hong Kong-listed ones to 20% of its bullish investments, according to the annual report of a Brilliance vehicle that includes the China Core Long Short Fund. The fund is regulated under the European Union’s UCITS directive and can be sold to retail investors.

Among the vehicle’s largest holdings at year-end were Chinese alcohol makers, such as Kweichow Moutai Co. and Chongqing Brewery Co. Both stocked surged about 13% during June as China eased Covid restrictions.

China domestic stocks also bounced back during the month as the central bank continued to pursue looser monetary policies, in contrast to tightening elsewhere.

The recovery may prove uneven. The China Core Long Short Fund slid 1.8% this month through July 8, as stock indexes gave up some gains.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Fed Watchdog Clears Powell and Clarida in Trading Scandal Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s Inspector General said Chair Jerome Powell and former Vice Chair Richard Clarida’s trading activity had not broken any laws or rules, but the probe into the former heads of the Dallas and Boston regional Fed banks remained open.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders

  • Texas Confident Stressed Grid Will Hold Up Amid Summer Heat

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the Texas power grid remains confident the system will avoid widespread blackouts this summer despite searing heat that’s already pushed it to the brink.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Infl

  • Fed hiking rates 100 bps in July 'highly likely' -financial adviser

    STORY: Traders of futures tied to the Fed's policy rate are now pricing in a nearly 80% probability of a full percentage-point rise at the coming FOMC meeting later this month, according to an analysis of the contracts by CME Group."What I'd like to see here is the Fed just get it over with," said Payne. "Rip the band-aid off, maybe do a whole percentage point move as opposed to a 0.75%."

  • Stocks Dip, US Futures Pare Gain Amid Firm Dollar: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell in Asia on Friday as the dollar held a surge that underscores concerns about a global economic slowdown as monetary policy tightens to tackle inflation.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Infla

  • Sri Lanka Latest: Rajapaksa Steps Down, Protesters Celebrate

    (Bloomberg) -- Gotabaya Rajapaksa has stepped down as Sri Lanka’s president with protesters taking to the streets to celebrate into the early hours of Friday after days of anti-government demonstrations and tense stand-offs with security forces. Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Ma

  • Allred Urges Voters to Take Abortion Battle to Midterm Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- Attorney Gloria Allred said US voters must fight for their rights by kicking anti-abortion politicians out of office following the Supreme Court’s ruling that stripped away constitutional protections to terminate a pregnancy.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets

  • UBS, Citi Among Banks Hit by Pullback From Asia’s Rich Clients

    (Bloomberg) -- A slump in client trading activity in Asia is threatening to slow a lucrative earner for the world’s biggest wealth managers. Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherUBS Group AG and Citigrou

  • Scams Lurk in Ads on Google Searches for Student Loan Relief

    (Bloomberg) -- Searching Google for information about student loan forgiveness surfaces advertisements that either appear to violate content policies or lead people to scams, according to a watchdog group, increasing public confusion as the Joe Biden administration mulls actions on student debt.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigSto

  • Pinterest Rallies on Report That Elliott Has Acquired a Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Pinterest Inc. shares jumped more than 20% in postmarket trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Elliott Management has acquired a stake in the struggling social-media company.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapFed Could Weigh

  • Crypto Lender Celsius Files for Bankruptcy After Cash Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network Ltd. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest casualty of a $2 trillion crash that has wiped out some of the industry’s biggest names and exposed hundreds of thousands of individual investors to steep losses.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders T

  • Letters to the Editor: Blame government if Starbucks decides to close its bathrooms

    Starbucks wants to provide clean restrooms for its customers, not address a basic need for homeless people neglected by government.

  • Fertilizer Crisis Shrinking Crops in Eastern Europe Could Worsen

    (Bloomberg) -- Like in many parts of the world, harvests underway in eastern Europe have suffered from a fertilizer crisis -- and things could get worse.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowMore Chinese Homebuyers Refuse to Pay Mortgage Loans Amid Contagion FearsThat’s

  • How Farhan Zaidi, Giants are viewing upcoming MLB trade deadline

    One year after making a big splash and trading for Kris Bryant at the deadline, Farhan Zaidi is not fully sure if the Giants will be in the middle of it this time.

  • Scorching Texas Weather Has Cattle Ranchers Selling Herds in ‘Panic Mode’

    (Bloomberg) -- Ranchers in top cattle state Texas can’t sell their herds fast enough with 100-degree Fahrenheit temperatures making it too expensive to sustain animals.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation Scorch

  • Sixers' Joel Embiid officially becomes French citizen

    Joel Embiid is now officially a citizen of France, meaning he'll be eligible to team up with Rudy Gobert in the 2024 Summer Olympics. By Noah Levick

  • Deandre Ayton has signed four-year max offer sheet with Pacers, Suns still expected to retain him

    Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Restricted free agent C Deandre Ayton has signed the four-year, $133M offer sheet with the Pacers and now the Suns are on the clock to match it. Expectation remains that the Suns will do so and retain Ayton, but ...

  • TSMC’s great quarter is bad news for semiconductor supply chains

    The chip manufacturer's record profits, booming sales, and high margins are the latest sign the chip shortage and its inflationary impact will drag on for at least several more months.

  • Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay Mortgages

    (Bloomberg) -- Across China, homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages as property developers drag on construction projects, escalating the country’s real estate crisis and risks of bad debt for banks. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time

  • This Utility Dividend Stock Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    This natural gas utility has one of the longest streaks of hiking its dividend of any stock on the market.

  • ‘July 13th will be the bottom’: Here’s why Jim Cramer believes that the market will soon bounce and have a ‘strong rally’ through late August

    Don’t get stuck on the sidelines. Bullish patterns are reappearing.