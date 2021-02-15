This Hedge Fund Believes Gannett Co. (GCI) Stock Could Be Worth $20 Over the Next Couple of Years
Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its ‘Deep Value Strategy’ fourth-quarter 2020 Investor Letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A net return of 64.9% was recorded by the fund for the Q4 of 2020 which is twice as much of its S&P 500 benchmark return. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.
Miller Value Partners, in their Q4 2020 Investor Letter, said that Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) has been added in their portfolio during the second half of 2020. Wells Fargo & Company is a media company that currently has a $724.8 million market cap. For the past 3 months, GCI delivered an incredible 205.81% return and settled at $5.26 per share at the closing of February 12th.
Here is what Miller Value Partners has to say about Wells Fargo & Company in their Q4 2020 investor letter:
"Finally, we would like to highlight a recent addition to the strategy, Gannett (GCI). Gannett has a local-to-national media footprint through the combined entity of New Media Investment Group and Gannett, a merger that took place late in 2019. As a combined force, the company is able to accelerate their transformation, offering significant digital marketing solutions to create an end-to-end suite of digital marketing and production solutions for businesses at any stage. Over the next couple of years, their digital marketing revenues could become a significantly larger portion of the business, more than 40% of the overall revenue. The company also has a significant event business that, while impacted in the near-term by COVID-19, has good growth opportunities by expanding across the combined footprint. There is the potential of $300M of synergies through consolidation of facilities, centralizing operations, expansion of technology systems, and selling non-core assets. We see normalized EBITDA in excess of $700M and annual free cash flow that could approach $500M over the next couple of years, greater than the company market capitalization at year-end. Gannett’s CEO has significant incentive to deliver on long-term merger targets and reduce debt to the benefit of shareholders. The CEO recently received a new contract that will award him 2M shares if the share price is greater than $10 by the end of 2023. We believe a successful transformation of Gannett over the next couple of years is worth in excess of $20/share."
Last December, we published an article telling that Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) was in 11 hedge fund portfolios. GCI delivered a 56.55% return YTD.
