Hedge Fund BFAM Loses 10% This Year on China Debt, Ruble Trades

Hedge Fund BFAM Loses 10% This Year on China Debt, Ruble Trades
Bei Hu, Donal Griffin and Nishant Kumar
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- BFAM Partners’ multi-billion dollar multistrategy hedge fund lost another 6.2% in March on China credit and volatility trades, including the ruble, said people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The March drop extended the first-quarter decline of the BFAM Asian Opportunities Fund to 9.7%, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Its assets under management slipped to $3.6 billion, said one of the people.

That represented another setback for what had stood out for years as a star trader in Asia with global ambitions. The Hong Kong-based firm led by former Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. proprietary trader Benjamin Fuchs in 2021 reported the first annual loss since its mid-2012 inception.

Katarina Royds, who handles investor relations at the firm, declined to comment. The firm oversaw $4.9 billion as recently as August 2021, Bloomberg News previously reported.

BFAM invests in credit, along with equity-linked products such as convertible bonds. It also has trades that seek to profit from swings in stocks, currencies and interest rates, according to a fund document seen by Bloomberg News last year.

A Bloomberg gauge of dollar-denominated Chinese junk bonds fell another 4.2% in March, as investors dumped notes of property developers after they missed debt payments and an earnings release deadline. Builders had been the most prolific issuers of such debt in previous years. The index has slumped 40% from a May 2021 peak.

Read how Covid is prolonging China’s housing slump

Last year’s sell-off in Chinese high-yield bonds overshot company fundamentals, Fuchs said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Feb. 10, citing wealth creation and demand for property that remained strong. Still, he said the firm wasn’t yet diving in to buy the dip. The Bloomberg index is little changed this month, as investors weigh signs of support from Chinese policy makers.

A Bloomberg index tracking hedge funds globally retreated 1.2% in the volatile first quarter. Only 26% of Asia-based hedge funds reported positive returns for the three months, according to eVestment data.

The Russian currency is now the most volatile in the world, according to a Bloomberg ranking. The raft of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine sent the ruble diving, splitting domestic trading and prices quoted offshore by international banks.

Read a QuickTake on the ruble’s volatility

When trading resumed in Moscow, the currency had effectively devalued by 25% or more in the biggest drop since the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea. Then Russia’s attempt to force buyers to pay for its oil and gas in rubles sparked a sharp rally back to pre-invasion levels.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Graphite Supplier Lands $107 Million U.S. Loan for Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- A critical minerals company with an agreement to supply Tesla Inc. with battery-ready graphite has been awarded a conditional loan of up to $107 million from the Biden administration to help finance a U.S. plant expansion.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to H

  • Crypto Firm Blockchain.com Is Planning IPO as Soon as This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency startup Blockchain.com is interviewing banks for an initial public offering that could take place as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid S

  • China’s Top Steeltown Returns to Partial Lockdown, Mass Testing

    (Bloomberg) -- Tangshan, a steelmaking hub about 100 miles from Beijing, has re-enforced Covid-19 lockdowns in some districts just over a week after lifting city-wide curbs.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsThe

  • Didi’s Brief U.S. Foray Is Ending. What Happens Next?

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. is preparing to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, after its initial public offering there last year drew the wrath of Beijing. The Chinese ride-hailing giant said it plans to list in Hong Kong instead, allowing existing shareholders to convert their holdings in the company. There are challenges ahead -- for Didi, its shareholders and other Chinese companies looking to go public. Meanwhile, the government’s ongoing investigation and new regulatory measures h

  • Putin honors brigade accused of Bucha war crimes

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has honored a brigade accused by Ukraine of committing war crimes in Bucha, the Kyiv suburb where images have shown bodies in streets and mass graves. Putin on Monday granted the 64th Motorized Infantry Brigade the title of Guards, which is considered an honorary designation, Bloomberg News reported. Putin pointed to…

  • USD/CAD Holds Firm as Dollar Strengthens and Yields Rise Key Insights

    USD/CAD moves higher despite rising oil prices due to minor outages.

  • Sri Lanka asks IMF for rapid financial assistance

    Sri Lanka has requested the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for rapid financial assistance and the global lender could consider it after initial reluctance, an aide to the country's finance minister said on Tuesday. Protests have erupted in the island nation as it battles a devastating financial crisis brought by the effects of COVID-19, mismanaged government finances and rising prices of fuel that have sapped foreign reserves. A delegation headed by Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Ali Sabry kicked off formal talks with the IMF in Washington on Monday for a programme the government hopes will help top up its reserves and attract bridge financing to pay for essential imports of fuel, food and medicines.

  • Silver Prices Moved Higher Amid Growing Inflation Concerns

    Silver prices rose despite the 10-year yield reaching a three-year high.

  • U.K.’s Johnson to Meet Modi in India to Talk Trade, Defense

    (Bloomberg) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to India this week, a long-delayed trip that will seek to shore up trade with the world’s seventh-biggest economy and bolster defense cooperation. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsElon Musk’s Cryptic Tweet Channeling Elvis Baf

  • China’s Coal and Gas Boom May Help Ease The Global Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Record coal and natural gas extraction and consumption-sapping Covid lockdowns are slashing China’s import demand and helping loosen global fuel markets.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsDomestic

  • Argentina to help low-income earners cope with inflation

    Argentina's government said on Monday the country's neediest would get help to cope with soaring prices as part of a special aid program that will be financed with taxes on business experiencing unexpected gains from the Ukraine war. Workers included in the measure will receive 18,000 pesos ($158) in two installments and retirees will receive 12,000 pesos ($106) in one installment. The government said it will fund the bonuses with a tax on companies that saw "unexpected income" generated by the war in Ukraine.

  • Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Used To Sleepwalk And Set Off Her House Alarms

    The "Friends" star also talked about her struggles with insomnia and sleep anxiety.

  • China Ride-Hailing Giant Didi Sinks on Delisting Plans, Revenue Drop

    Chinese ride-hailing giant DiDi Global Inc. says it's planning to delist its U.S.-traded shares before it finds a new venue for the stock. Separately, DiDi reported that its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed by 95% from a year earlier to 383 million yuan despite a 13% decline in revenue to 40.78 billion yuan. Peter Elstrom reports on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • Charles Schwab Stock Is Falling. Earnings Missed.

    Discount broker Charles Schwab's first-quarter earnings per share and revenue fell short of what analysts had expected.

  • China Merchants Bank Slumps on Surprise Removal of President

    (Bloomberg) -- China Merchants Bank Co. slumped in Shanghai and Hong Kong markets Tuesday after the surprising departure of its President Tian Huiyu, who spent nearly nine years building the lender into the nation’s king of retail banking.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to

  • Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook Lawsuits

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies tied to far-right radio host Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy in an effort to settle litigation brought by relatives of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Agai

  • Oil rises as Libya outage adds to supply woes, Shanghai prepares to reopen

    (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors fretted over tight global supply after Libya was forced to halt some exports and as factories in Shanghai prepared to reopen post a COVID-19 shutdown, easing some demand worries. Brent crude futures rose 61 cents, or 0.5%, to $113.77 a barrel at 0349 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 33 cents, or 0.3%, to $108.54 a barrel. Both benchmark contracts gained more than 1% in the previous session after hitting their highest since March 28 on political crisis in Libya.

  • Asian stocks in defensive mood on China and rate worries

    Asian shares traded cautiously on Tuesday, with investors weighing China's measures to cushion an economic slowdown and the prospect of aggressive Federal Reserve monetary policy tightening. Investors are also bracing for a barrage of earnings that will help them assess the impact of the Ukraine war and a spike in inflation on company financials. Netflix, Tesla and Johnson & Johnson are all to report this week.

  • Twitter needs to close a deal with Elon Musk: Morning Brief

    Twitter needs to recognize the reality. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, April 18, 2022.

  • Factbox-U.S. airlines drop mask requirements for passengers, employees

    "Effective immediately, masks are optional for all airport employees, crew members and customers inside U.S. airports and onboard aircraft." "While this means that our employees are no longer required to wear a mask – and no longer have to enforce a mask requirement for most of the flying public – they will be able to wear masks if they choose to do so, as the CDC continues to strongly recommend wearing a mask on public transit."