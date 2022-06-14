Hedge Fund BlueBay Is Shorting Japanese Bonds Until BOJ Breaks

Ruth Carson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- BlueBay Asset Management is gearing up for battle with the Bank of Japan.

Most Read from Bloomberg

As the BOJ escalates attempts to keep a lid on bond yields, BlueBay is betting the central bank will be forced to abandon a policy that’s increasingly out of sync with global peers. The BOJ’s so-called yield curve control is “untenable,” according to Mark Dowding, BlueBay’s London-based chief investment officer.

“We have a sizable short on JGBs,” Dowding, whose firm oversees about $127 billion across hedge funds and other fixed income products, said in an interview on Monday.

Traders are increasingly testing the BOJ as soaring inflation drives up bond yields around the world. Dowding joins other market veterans such as former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. chief currency economist Jim O’Neill and JPMorgan Asset Management’s Seamus Mac Gorain in predicting the BOJ will eventually alter its stance on yields, just as Australia’s central bank did last November.

Yields on 10-year Japanese bonds breached the upper end of the BOJ’s target on Monday and have remained at elevated levels even after the central bank accelerated its planned bond-purchase operations and included longer maturities.

Ten-year yen swap rates have also surged, breaking their close relationship with domestically driven yields. At over 0.50%, the former have pushed well past the central bank’s 0.25% ‘line in the sand’ for benchmark bonds, suggesting international traders believe higher yields and a policy change in Japan are inevitable.

There is “little downside to being short Japan rates via futures or yen swaps,” Dowding said. “Yield curve control is designed so that the more the Fed hikes, the more the BOJ is going to need to ease and grow its balance sheet. This is what makes it untenable.”

For now, Japan’s policy makers are defending their yield target. The central bank boosted scheduled purchases of five-to-10-year debt to 800 billion yen ($6 billion) Tuesday from an expected 500 billion yen after the benchmark yield climbed to 0.255%. It also announced an unscheduled operation to buy longer-dated debt after the 30-year yield surged to 1.28% -- the highest since 2016.

BOJ Ramps Up Bond Purchases as Pressure Builds on Super-Longs

The yen tumbled to a 24-year low of 135.19 per dollar on Monday amid the growing policy divergence between the BOJ and the Fed. The Japanese currency traded at around 134 on Tuesday.

“We do think that the BOJ will be forced to capitulate at some point,” Russel Matthews, senior portfolio manager at BlueBay, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Japan’s central bank bought 2.2 trillion yen worth of government notes through its fixed-rate operation on Tuesday, the biggest amount on record since the program began in 2016.

BlueBay started shorting Japan’s sovereign debt when the yen slid close to the 130 per dollar level several weeks ago, Dowding said. “Once yields move after a change, then we will look to take profits,” he said.

(Updates with quote in 10th paragraph, adds bond-buying detail in penultimate paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kuroda Slammed by Majority as Unfit for BOJ Governor in Poll

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is quickly discovering the unpopularity of his remarks on inflation after a local media poll found a majority of the public saying he shouldn’t be at the helm of the central bank.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Slams Luhansk in Fierce Fight For Region

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street giants JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are withdrawing from handling trades of Russian debt after the Biden administration’s surprise announcement last week that it’s banning US investors from scooping up such assets.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge Wi

  • Politics latest news: Migrants who avoid tonight's Rwanda flight will be on the next one, insists Liz Truss

    PM resists pressure to cut taxes as economy slumps EU ‘will restart legal action’ against UK over NI Protocol Church of England condemns ‘immoral’ Rwanda flights Nicola Sturgeon: Scots ‘desperate to escape UK’s mess’ Russia-Ukraine latest: Russian forces cut off escape routes

  • Ningbo Shanshan Taps Huatai for $1 Billion Swiss Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Battery manufacturer Ningbo Shanshan Co. is working with Huatai Securities Co. for a second listing in Switzerland that could raise as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things

  • China to miss boom in Asia buyout deals despite likely easing of crackdown

    Buyout funds are set to extend a record spending spree in Asia to the rest of the year but they will be mostly seeking deals outside China, where concerns about the economy are likely to outweigh any easing of a regulatory crackdown, dealmakers said. Private equity mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in Asia, not including Japan, posted a record start to the year with $167.4 billion spent since January 1 in markets such as Australia, according to data from Dealogic. Buyouts in China, Asia's biggest market for deals, however, slowed sharply in 2022, as the two-month Shanghai lockdown and other coronavirus-related restrictions in many parts of the country hurt the economy and brought potential transactions to a grinding halt.

  • Crypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles Market Already Shaken by Terra

    (Bloomberg) -- A month after the implosion of the Terra stablecoin sent the crypto market reeling, another crisis is causing fresh angst across the entire digital-asset universe.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced

  • Japan govt, central bank reiterate concern over sharp falls in yen

    Tokyo is concerned about sharp falls in the yen currency and stands ready to "respond appropriately" if needed, Japan's top government spokesperson said on Monday, issuing a fresh warning to markets. The remark echoed Friday's joint statement by the government and central bank, but failed to avert a plunge in the yen to 135.22 against the dollar, the currency's lowest level since October 1998. Matsuno declined to comment on whether Tokyo would intervene to curb the sharp slump in the yen, however.

  • Real UK Wages Post Biggest Drop in Two Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- The spending power of UK households fell the most in at least 21 years as wage increases were eaten up by the fastest inflation in decades, official figures showed.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced

  • Bond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- The hottest US inflation in four decades will push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more aggressively this year, and a recession may not be far behind.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced E

  • JP Morgan, Goldman economists now expect Fed to raise rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday

    More Wall Street economists now expect the Federal Reserve to raise its policy rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday.

  • Earnings Are Under Threat, Another Blow to Sagging Stock Market

    Microsoft, Target warn results will be lower than expected as forecasts are trimmed across industries.

  • The Fed will hike rates by 75 basis points this week and that should push the US dollar to record highs, Jefferies says

    Jefferies joins Barclays in seeing the Fed raising interest rates by 75 basis points at the June 14-15 meeting that will be headed by Chairman Powell.\

  • 'Never say never': Wall Street contemplates a shock decision from the Fed

    Betting markets and some Wall Street firms are now predicting a larger-than-expected bump in short-term interest rates, expectations are Powell will stick to his communicated strategy of raising rates by 0.50% this week.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • How Far Could the Stock Market Plunge? 1 Indicator May Hold the Answer.

    Since the first week of January, which is when the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) hit their all-time highs, both indexes have tumbled into correction territory with losses exceeding 10%. Meanwhile, the tech stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has performed even worse. This puts the Nasdaq firmly in the grips of a bear market.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel is one of the best stock watchers alive. He says the S&P 500 is already pricing in a recession and bear market

    “I think we’re pricing in a mild recession…I’m not saying how severe the recession actually will be,” Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel said, adding that dividend stocks may begin to look attractive for investors even as rates rise.

  • Goldman Sachs Likes These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Triple-Digit Upside

    Stocks are down, that’s a given in almost any corner of the market, with - broadly speaking - only the energy sector and some outliers providing investors with any cheer in 2022. When will the tide turn? That’s anyone’s guess, but until it does, investors will need to hang tight and hope the cloudy macro picture clears eventually. However, that does not mean opportunities have completely dried up; the nice thing about the market-wide pullback is that some names have retreated to such an extent,

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed. How Much More It Could Fall.

    The S&P 500 is showing clear signs of weakness that have it on a path for more losses—even to 3250, chart watchers say.

  • The Bear Market Is Officially Here. What Comes Next, According to History.

    Things will probably get worse before they get better. But in the past, the S&P 500 rose 17% on average in the year after a bear market.