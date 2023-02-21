Hedge Fund Buying Sparks 380% Rally for Hard-Hit Education Stock

Bei Hu
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A battered Chinese education stock has become a hedge fund investment darling, soaring 380% since its March-low.

Most Read from Bloomberg

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. could see another 50% upside in price in the next 12 month, according to a January newsletter by Singapore-based FengHe Fund Management Pte, one of several hedge funds that bought into the company’s US-traded shares.

Hedge funds now have become one of the biggest investor groups of New Oriental — some 36% of publicly disclosed American Depository Receipts of the company were controlled by such investors in December, up from less than 5.6% in October 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The hedge funds were initially attracted by the cheap valuation, and bet on the Beijing-based company’s ability to win market share and pricing power after smaller competitors retreated.

Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group LLC also bought the company’s stock last year, joining FengHe as top holders of New Oriental at year-end, the data showed.

When Beijing clamped down on after-school tutoring services, New Oriental lost about 96% of its value amid the broader decimation of publicly traded education-technology stocks.

Baupost retained a stake worth $242 million at the end of last year, making it the third-largest holder of the ADRs, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

FengHe was fourth, with a $228 million stake. The stock has been the top-performing position of its hedge fund in recent months, Chief Investment Officer Matt Hu wrote in a January newsletter. Last month, when the fund gained 7.4% after fees, the position alone boosted fund value by 1.7%.

“We are confident in continuing to hold the remaining stake among our top five long positions,” Hu wrote.

A Baupost spokeswoman declined to comment. Hu did not reply to e-mails seeking comment.

Past Clampdown

A 2021 ban prevented after-school tutoring services providers from generating profit by offering classes related to China’s compulsory education curriculum from kindergarten to ninth grade.

In one sign of how far the industry fell out of favor, an unidentified education company in Beijing attracted just eight attendees for its shareholder meeting in late 2021, “unimaginable” only a year earlier, according to a June social media post by Greater China-focused hedge fund manager Golden Pine Asset Management.

Since then, interest has picked up. Baupost disclosed an eight-million ADR holding as early as the second quarter of 2022, paring it back by nearly 28% by year-end. Based on average closing prices of those periods, it could be sitting on more than $150 million of realized and paper gains. FengHe bought 6.2 million ADRs in the third quarter, according to filings.

Triata China Equity Master Fund, led by Shenzhen-based Sean Ho, started its bullish bet on New Oriental in the second half of 2021 and added more shares in March, according to a December newsletter.

Even after the rebound, New Oriental ADRs are still trading at about a fifth of its February 2021 peak. While the easy gains from a stock trading below its cash value may now be over, some investors are willing to bet the rally is sustainable.

New Frontiers

New Oriental’s test and English language preparation, book publishing, and corporate training businesses remain unaffected, Ho says, despite the regulatory overhaul wiping out about 50% of its revenue. The firm’s management has paid off all its accounts receivables, started a live-streaming e-commerce business, and shifted the focus of its education segment to non-school curriculum subjects and 10th to 12th grades, he said. It now offers a range of hobby group sessions, ranging from music to chess, calligraphy and dance classes. It’s also been able to charge higher rates than competitors, he said.

The market under-appreciated the long-term potential of such non-school curriculum offerings, Ho wrote in the newsletter. Ho declined to say whether Triata still holds the stock.

New Oriental’s profits can grow in excess of 20% a year, a rarity in China today, FengHe’s Hu wrote.

Among the drivers is its stake in Hong Kong-listed Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd., an online provider of extracurricular education services, which also runs a live-streaming e-commerce operation.

New Oriental didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

FengHe halved its stake in recent months to limit the position’s size relative to the fund’s overall investments as prices jumped, Hu wrote. Still, if New Oriental were to go public today, “I would still be willing to buy in, based on the calculated upside potential,” he said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Paul Tudor Jones Bets Big on Shake Shack

    The guru added more Shake Shack stock to his portfolio in the 4th quarter

  • Home Depot Isn’t Immune From Housing Slowdown. What to Watch in Earnings.

    Investors should tread lightly heading into Home Depot ‘s earnings on Tuesday. With the housing market in a slump thanks to rising mortgage and interest rates, home-improvement demand has softened, analysts say. “The softness related to the housing and macro environment should eventually weigh on the broader home improvement demand and HD (and others) would likely not be insulated from industrywide headwinds,” wrote Credit Suisse analyst Karen Short.

  • India Invokes Emergency Rules to Avoid Blackouts This Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- India is invoking an emergency rule that will force some of the country’s biggest coal power plants to operate at full capacity, as the country prepares to meet surging electricity demand and avoid blackouts.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarPower st

  • 76% of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio Value Is in These 5 Stocks

    While having a meaningful degree of portfolio diversification is likely a smart move for most investors, it's clear Buffett is enormously confident in the Berkshire managers' and analyst teams' abilities to pick winners. Given that Berkshire has absolutely crushed the market since Buffett became the company's leader in 1965, it would be nearly impossible to argue that his confidence is misplaced.

  • Oil Falls in Choppy Market as Fed and China Recovery Face Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined as investors weighed the prospect for further monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve against signs of improving demand from China following the end of Covid Zero.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarBrent futures dropped toward $83 a

  • Hungary flags further possible delay in access to EU funds -report

    Hungary's European Union funds negotiator on Monday flagged a further possible delay in access to billions of euros of recovery money, saying ironing out remaining issues with Brussels over democratic reforms could last until the summer. Hungary can receive some 5.8 billion euros ($6.2 billion) in free grants and a further 9.6 billion euros in cheap loans from the EU, but the bloc has suspended any payments until Budapest's nationalist government implements reforms to improve judicial independence and tackle corruption.

  • China Launches Private Equity Pilot to Boost Property Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- China launched a pilot program for real estate private equity investment funds, its latest effort to revive the struggling property market. Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarThe China Securities Regulatory Commission will allow PE funds in the trials

  • United Announces a Much Wanted Change -- But Some Will Hate It

    Using what United calls a "dynamic seat map," children under the age of 12 will automatically be seated next to an adult in their party free of charge. Of course, based on prior bookings, the seats next to yours may not be available, but United has a fix for that too.

  • TikTok starts rolling out another creator monetization plan in the US

    The Creativity Program is invite-only for now, but it will open up to all eligible creators in the US in the coming months.

  • Bitcoin surpasses Visa’s market cap to be 11th largest asset in the world

    Bitcoin, the world’s first cryptocurrency, gained 15% in the past week to trade at US$24,885 and 7 p.m. in Hong Kong, surpassing payments giant Visa in market capitalization for the third time in history. See related article: Industry reacts: US cracks down on crypto, India calls for regulatory collaboration Fast facts See related article: Bitcoin […]

  • New England’s Unsolved: Shawn Clark 10 years later

    Ten years after US Marine Veteran Shawn Clark was shot to death while defending his Malden skate shop, his murder remains unsolved.

  • Meta Shares Soar Most Since 2013 on Zuckerberg’s Vision

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is headed for its biggest single-day gain in almost a decade after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg laid out plans to make the social media giant leaner, more efficient and more decisive.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarZu

  • Volkswagen faces possible recalls after environmental NGO wins emissions software lawsuit

    A German court on Monday ruled in favour of an environmental NGO's lawsuit against the federal motor authority for releasing cars with software on exhaust gas recirculation it argues is illegal, in a judgement which could lead to a wave of recalls. The NGO, Deutsche Umwelthilfe, is calling for Volkswagen Golf vehicles to be recalled because of software manipulation to emissions mechanisms, alleging the KBA authority should never have allowed these vehicles to be released to the market. The DUH is planning further cases against the KBA involving BMW, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz vehicles which, if successful, could mean up to ten million cars which KBA authorised would need to be recalled, the NGO said.

  • Microsoft AI chatbot threatens to expose personal info and ruin a user's reputation

    A Microsoft Bing AI user shared a threatening exchanged with the chatbot, which threatened to expose personal information and ruin his reputation.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Presidents Day Trading Almost Nonexistent

    The S&P 500 E-mini contract has done very little during the trading session on Monday, as the Presidents’ Day holiday in the United States had futures markets open for just a few hours here and there.

  • Stocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity-index futures fell as concern the Federal Reserve will keep borrowing costs higher for longer outweighed optimism over China’s economic recovery.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarContracts on the S&P 500 Index slipped 0.3% as trading was mu

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warned that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history and urged investors to dump paper assets — here are 3 real assets he likes instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.

  • Warren Buffett Is Ditching This Stock After 17 Years

    Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway recently sold most of its position in one of its long-time bank holdings.

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett Owns a Brand-New FAANG Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway has owned shares of Apple and Amazon for years. Thanks to Buffett's secret portfolio, a new FAANG stock has joined the list.

  • I Have $200,000 to Invest. How Can I Turn It Into $1 Million?

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.