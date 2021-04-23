Hedge Fund Collapse in Sweden Puts Spotlight Back on Quants

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Love Liman
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- As one of Sweden’s oldest hedge funds shuts its doors, investors are trying to sort through the wreckage to figure out what exactly went wrong.

Lars Ericsson, the chairman of soon-to-be defunct Informed Portfolio Management, says it’s clear now that the quantitative strategies his fund used failed to cope with the market moves brought on by the pandemic. But he rejects the idea that quants have had their day. “There is definitely a future for quantitative hedge funds,” he said on Thursday.

IPM, a systematic macro fund based in Stockholm, started bleeding client money more than a year ago, with about $4 billion in assets under management flowing out since late 2019.

Ericsson says the fund’s medium-term models failed to handle the shock that hit markets in early 2020.

“When the pandemic came, it was a total surprise for the models,” he said.

IPM then managed to come back from the brink, but bad trades that predated the pandemic came back to haunt the fund. Its relative equity models had been weighing on performance for years, due in part to a strategy relying on value stocks. This year, IPM’s models misjudged the relative gains in interest rates.

Ericsson says he still thinks everything would have worked out had IPM had a little longer. As recently as half a year ago, it even hired some people from Goldman Sachs to help build out its business. But client withdrawals were too intense, and the fund had to give up.

“We were about to add some short-term factors, which would have been good diversifiers,” he said. “But unfortunately, we won’t get that chance now.”

Industry in Decline?

IPM joins a growing list of hedge funds shutting down in recent years as investors rethink their allocations to the industry. More hedge funds have closed than started in the last six years, with 770 of them shuttering in 2020, according to data compiled by Hedge Fund Research Inc.

Last year was particularly tough for computer-driven quant funds, including behemoths such as Renaissance Technologies, Winton and Two Sigma.

IPM’s systematic macro strategy applied fundamental macroeconomic principles to rank asset classes and economies. It then allocated money across asset classes including sovereign debt, equity indexes, commodities and currencies across the world. The model was based on historical statistical data, and relied heavily on computers.

Jonas Thulin, who oversees $6 billion as head of asset management at Erik Penser Bank AB in Sweden, says Ericsson is right to defend quant strategies, despite IPM’s demise. However, Thulin, who’s been able to increase assets under management roughly fourfold since 2018 using macro strategies, says quant models become dangerous when applied too narrowly.

The Killers

“The usual killers of quant strategies are so-called paradigm shifts and shocks,” he said.

Thulin says the way around this is a methodology he calls “dynamic macro.” The idea is that asset managers “constantly run parallel universes of historical relationships and explanatory variables and structures.” Part of the idea is also that the model isn’t used to predict the future, “but rather, the market’s perception of the future,” which requires a human sanity check.

That approach helped Thulin deliver a 26% return over the past year on his firm’s multi-asset portfolio, compared with the 5-7% annual return it targets. The global stocks portfolio he oversees is up 39% over the period.

Ericsson notes that the long-term trend suggests that the share of total assets being managed under quantitative strategies is increasing, “even though there may be a temporary setback now.”

But for IPM, “assets under management decreased faster than we had expected and with that asset base it is difficult to maintain the quality we want.”

(Adds comment in 8th paragraph, more details of strategy in 11th)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Leveling up: Embracer's acquisition spree takes it to top of European games business

    In a quiet corner of the town of Karlstad, 300 kilometres from Stockholm, a Swedish entrepreneur has built Europe's largest gaming company by market value - although most gamers have never likely heard of it. Working out of an unassuming apartment building, Lars Wingefors' Embracer Group, with a team of fewer than 20, has grown by acquisition. And Embracer, which has bought more than a dozen companies during the coronavirus pandemic alone, is not done yet, Wingefors told Reuters in a recent interview.

  • Ambani’s Reliance Buys Iconic Stoke Park for $79 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Reliance Industries Ltd., controlled by Asia’s richest person Mukesh Ambani, bought Stoke Park Ltd. for $79 million, adding an iconic locale that’s been the setting for two James Bond films to its portfolio of tourism properties.A wholly owned unit of Reliance Industries will buy Stoke Park, which owns and manages a hotel, sports and leisure facilities in Buckinghamshire, for 57 million pounds ($79 million), according to an exchange filing late Thursday. The acquisition will add to Reliance’s consumer and hospitality assets, the filing said.The property’s rolling golf course has been famous since James Bond played a game with Auric Goldfinger there in the 1964 blockbuster. Since then, the estate with the Georgian-era mansion set in the midst of 300 acres of parkland has also been a backdrop in productions like “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and Netflix Inc.’s British Royal Family drama “The Crown”.In real life, its 49 luxury bedrooms and suites, 27-hole championshop golf course, 13 tennis courts and 14 acres of private gardens attracts wealthy tourists from across the world.The latest marquee acquisition for Indian billionaire Ambani’s retail-to-refining conglomerate marks its pivot toward consumer offerings and yet another high-profile British brand purchase. Reliance bought struggling U.K.-based toy store chain Hamleys in 2019 and is seeking to revive it.Flush with $27 billion in fresh capital after selling stakes in Reliance’s retail and digital units last year, Ambani is helming a transformation as he seeks to build consumer services into a equal-sized pillar for Reliance Industries, paring dependence on profits from its traditional oil refining business. Acquiring marquee global brands underscores that strategy.Private GardensAlthough the Stoke Park estate has a recorded history of over 900 years, it was used as a private residence until 1908, according to its official website.Ambani has a net worth of $71.5 billion, making him the 13th richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The group “will look to enhance the sports and leisure facilities at this heritage site,” Reliance said in the filing. Ambani’s conglomerate has equity holding in EIH Ltd., which runs the chain of five star Oberoi Hotels.Reliance has announced acquisitions worth $3.3 billion in the past four years, with 80% of it in the media, technology and telecom sectors, according to an April 23 report by Morgan Stanley. Last year, Reliance bought out IMG Worldwide LLC’s 50% stake in their India sports management joint venture, signaling commitment to its sports and entertainment businesses.The U.K. is emerging as a real estate hotspot for wealthy Indians. Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the Serum Institute of India Ltd. -- the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world -- agreed to rent a property in Mayfair for about 50,000 pounds ($69,300) a week, a record for the exclusive London neighborhood, Bloomberg reported last month.(Updates with comments from Morgan Stanley in the 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SEC to Examine Fund Disclosure Rules After Archegos Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators are considering tougher disclosure requirements for investment firms in response to this year’s implosion of Archegos Capital Management and trading gyrations in GameStop Corp.Securities and Exchange Commission officials are exploring how to increase transparency for the types of derivative bets that sank Archegos, the family office of billionaire trader Bill Hwang, according to people familiar with the matter. The regulator also faces pressure from Capitol Hill to shed more light on who’s shorting public companies after the GameStop frenzy.The review is in its early stages and Gary Gensler, who took over as SEC chairman last week, will decide how to proceed, the people said. A spokesman for Gensler declined to comment.The SEC is focusing on public documents known as forms 13F and 13D that reveal big stock holdings of hedge funds, mutual funds and family offices. Investment firms that own shares worth at least $100 million must file a 13F detailing their portfolios every quarter, while funds issue a 13D once their stake in a single corporation exceeds 5% -- alerting other investors that they may be pursuing a hostile takeover or the breakup of the company.Archegos, which doesn’t appear to have ever filed a 13F or a 13D, used swaps rather than common stock to stealthily amass huge positions, including an estimated $10 billion wager on ViacomCBS Inc. Like derivatives, short-sales are also largely excluded from the forms, an issue that became a flashpoint this year when lawmakers questioned how hedge funds made bearish bets that were seemingly bigger than GameStop’s market value without anyone knowing who was behind the trades.Read More: Archegos Exposes SEC Blind Spots, Dithering on Market OversightAmong issues the SEC is evaluating are whether filings should include derivatives and short positions, and if firms should submit 13Fs more frequently than every three months, said the people, who asked not to be identified in discussing internal conversations. An overhaul might help regulators and Wall Street spot risks that are building up in the financial system. The billions of dollars in losses that Archegos triggered for Credit Suisse Group AG and other firms show the consequences of having such blind spots.“Current reporting is both too slow and it’s incomplete,” said Andrew Park, a senior policy analyst at Americans for Financial Reform, a Washington-based group that pushes for stringent financial regulations. “Few people knew about Archegos until after it had blown up.”New details on the Archegos fallout emerged Thursday with Credit Suisse saying it would slash its lending to hedge funds by a third after the blow up cost the bank $5.5 billion. The losses were among the costliest in the firm’s history and have prompted it to tap investors for $2 billion in fresh capital.If the SEC requires more transparency, it would be welcomed by business groups that have long argued that investors should be compelled to disclose bets against companies and derivatives that are directly linked to share prices.But hedge funds and activist investors would likely lobby to fend off changes. Such firms claim that having to reveal short positions would make them targets of corporate smear campaigns and deter trading that can expose badly run companies or even frauds. The industry also says more disclosure isn’t necessary because market participants already know the level of negative wagers made against specific companies even if they can’t see who’s making the trades.One thorny issue the SEC is examining is how much legal flexibility it has to revamp rules, some of the people said. Current disclosure requirements are based on equity stakes that give investors the right to vote shares in corporate elections, not complex financial instruments like derivatives or options.Democrats on the House Financial Services Committee are also evaluating whether regulations should be tightened, including by making family offices like Archegos file confidential forms to the SEC that are meant to help identify threats to market stability, a congressional aide said. Even when family offices file 13Fs, they often avoid reporting their investments publicly because the SEC permits them to submit parts of the documents covertly.Read More: How New Wealth, Few Rules Fueled Family Office BoomThere isn’t yet a push to pass legislation because lawmakers would like to give Gensler time to get up to speed in his new job, according to the aide. In addition, some congressional members believe the SEC has all the authority it needs to make changes.Any move to increase transparency would be a reversal from what was proposed during the Trump administration when the SEC sought to exempt firms from filing 13Fs unless they held stock worth at least $3.5 billion. The plan was scuttled late last year amid heavy criticism from public companies.(Updates with details on Credit Suisse losses in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tod’s Surges as LVMH Invests More in Italian Shoemaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Tod’s SpA shares surged after luxury French fashion house LVMH boosted its stake to 10%, fueling speculation that the troubled Italian shoemaker may become a takeover target.The stock rose as much as 16% to the highest in more than a year Friday, bringing the company’s market value to about 1.3 billion euros ($1.6 billion). Tod’s Chief Executive Officer Diego Della Valle sold a 6.8% stake to LVMH for 74 million euros, the company said Thursday. The Paris-based owner of Louis Vuitton already held a 3.2% stake.Jefferies analyst Flavio Cereda said this move may prompt speculation LVMH could take a further stake in the company. “This may represent an excellent reason to consider further opportunities to be taken in the future ahead,” Della Valle said in the statement.While LVMH and Hermes have shown resilience weathering the pandemic, Tod’s has struggled. Shoppers have turned away from the Italian shoemaker’s suede gommino loafers and Roger Vivier city pumps, switching to more casual footwear.Any takeover would require the assent of Della Valle, who still owns about 64% of Tod’s after this transaction. LVMH now is stronger partner for Tod’s, which is still in need of a serious turnaround, Citigroup analyst Thomas Chauvet wrote in a note.“The friendship with Diego Della Valle and his family goes back over 20 years,” LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault said in the statement.Tod’s revenue last year slid by 30% compared to LVMH’s 16% drop. Tod’s has also suffered from its over reliance on European markets which with Italy represented almost half of its revenue last year. Europe has been the most negatively impacted region with many luxury stores still closed, over a year after the start of the pandemic.Tod’s shares soared earlier this month after it appointed Italian fashion influencer and entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni as a director, a development welcomed by some analysts as Tod’s seeks to revamp its brand and attract younger customers.LVMH was little changed in Paris trading on Friday. The company, which completed the acquisition of the U.S. jeweler Tiffany this year, has been gaining market share in the wake of the crisis sparked by the pandemic.(Updates with context on Tod’s)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla's bad week in China was months in the making

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Tesla Inc has had a terrible week in China, but sentiment against the U.S. electric car company in its second-biggest market had been building as it struggled to keep pace with rapid growth. The pile-on by media and scolding by regulators show how precarious China can be for big foreign brands, and how a company's handling of an incident can turn into a crisis if the country's tightly-controlled news outlets turn against it. Tesla's defiance of industry convention, embodied by founder Elon Musk and a corporate culture that rarely admits mistakes, has won fans in the United States, but has backfired in China.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About NVIDIA (NVDA)?

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of September. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • United States Steel (X) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

    U.S. Steel (X) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Biden Plans to Nearly Double Capital Gains Tax for Wealthy

    Apr.22 -- President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;will propose almost doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy individuals to 39.6%, which, coupled with an existing surtax on investment income, means that federal tax rates for investors could be as high as 43.4%, according to people familiar with the proposal. Bloomberg's Laura Davison reports on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Cassava Sciences Stock at $110 a Share? This Analyst Thinks It’s Possible

    Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a notoriously difficult condition to treat. In fact, there are currently no available drugs that can halt the advancement of the memory-destroying disease. Finding a treatment is one of the medical world’s holy grails and is the modus operandi of Cassava Sciences (SAVA). The company is developing AD treatment simufilam and while the drug is still going through the testing phases, the results so far have been promising. Although getting a treatment to market is obviously the end goal, Cassava could notch a first on the path to this objective, when it will present data following 9 months of treatment from the open-label trial with simufilam at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) in July. The drug could be the first to display cognitive benefits at 9 months. “To our knowledge,” said JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy, “Cassava is to the only company to show cognitive benefits at 6 months in Phase 2 in harder to treat mild to moderate AD patients, and potentially has a higher probability of success to readout positive at the now expected 9-month Phase 2 data update in July 26-29th AAIC.” The Phase 2 data showed that after 6 months of treatment, simufilam improved cognitive functions and patients’ behaviour. Roy was looking forward to the 12-month readout, which is slated for late 3Q20, which the 5-star analyst expects will be positive. The unexpected 9-month readout, Roy says, is a “positive indication.” Both readouts are potential catalysts and so are the initiations of two simufilam Phase 3 trials in 2H21. But there is another possible indirect catalyst. Biogen (BIIB) has a PDUFA date set for June 7 for its AD treatment aducanumab, for which Roy thinks the “AD space is poised to hear approval.” The “positive momentum” could possibly push Eli Lilly (LLY) to attempt to gain “conditional approval based on Phase 2 data” for its AD candidate. With these potential tailwinds, Roy believes Cassava “would benefit from the bullish AD space.” Despite SAVA stock being up by 412% year-to-date, the shares have taken a proper beating since the early February highs and have retreated by 65%. Roy expects the stock to claim back those gains and some over the next 12 months. The analyst’s $110 price target suggests upside of 205%. Needless to say, Roy’s rating is a Buy. (To view Roy’s track record, click here) All 3 other analysts who recently reviewed Cassava’s prospects also anticipate triple-digit returns; the Street’s $89.75 average price implies returns of 157% in the year head. The stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on Buys only – 4, in total. (See SAVA stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Bitcoin Dives Below $50,000, Intel, Snap Key Movers After Biden Capital Gains Tax Hike Plan Hits Market Rally

    Futures rose, Bitcoin dived below $50,000, after the Biden capital gains tax plan hit stocks. Intel, Snap are key movers.

  • Scott Disick Declares His Love for Kourtney Kardashian & Asks Her About Their Future

    On April 22's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick asked Kourtney Kardashian for clarity about their relationship and future. See the candid conversation.

  • Turkish Crypto Exchange Goes Bust as Founder Flees Country

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Turkey’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges said it lacked the financial strength to continue operations, leaving hundreds of thousands of investors fearing their savings have evaporated as authorities sought to locate the company’s 27-year-old founder, who fled the country.Confusion reigned about how many users of the Thodex exchange were affected and how much money was at stake. In a statement from an unknown location, Thodex Chief Executive Officer Faruk Fatih Ozer promised to repay investors and to return to Turkey to face justice after he did. The government moved to block the company’s accounts and police raided its head office in Istanbul.Losses could be as high as $2 billion, according to Haberturk newspaper, and a lawyer for the victims said the money invested by about 390,000 active users had become “irretrievable.” Both figures have been disputed by Ozer. About 30,000 users have been impacted, he said in a statement on the company’s website on Thursday.While authorities and customers tried to work out the details of what happened, a senior official in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office called for rapid regulation of the crypto market. Globally, the surge in the prices of digital tokens has been accompanied by convictions and regulatory measures after various scams tied to trading platforms.The Turkish government should take action “as soon as possible,” Cemil Ertem, a senior economic adviser to Erdogan, told Bloomberg. “Pyramid schemes are being established. Turkey will undoubtedly carry out a regulation that’s in line with its economy but also by following global developments.”Alternative InvestmentsThodex was part of the cryptocurrency boom that has drawn in legions of Turks seeking to protect their savings from rampant inflation and an unstable currency. Inflation hit 16.2% in March, more than three times the central bank’s target of 5%. The Turkish lira has weakened 10% against the dollar this year, its ninth consecutive year of losses.The government spent a massive $165 billion in foreign-exchange reserves over the past two years, Erdogan revealed on Wednesday, part of a futile effort to prop up the national currency. Concern about the country’s dwindling foreign-exchange reserves, which are negative when money borrowed by the government from private banks via swap agreements are factored in, has fueled concern about both lira and dollar deposits -- and pushed savers into alternative investment vehicles.Last Friday, the volume of trade in Turkish crypto markets tripled to over $1.2 billion from a week earlier, according to data published by coingecko.com, which tracks data on price, volume and market value on crypto markets. That compares with an average daily trading volume in the Turkish stock market’s benchmark index of about $3.1 billion.“One can establish a crypto exchange with just 50,000 liras (about $6,000) in capital,” Oguz Evren Kilic, a lawyer representing Thodex users, said by phone. “There’s a huge regulatory gap in this field.”Ozer didn’t respond to multiple calls to his mobile phone. The company’s call center also didn’t pick up calls. Bedirhan Oguz Basibuyuk, Thodex’s lawyer, told Bloomberg he doesn’t know where Ozer is but that he’s not in Turkey. Demiroren News Agency reported that he fled to Albania on Tuesday, publishing what it said was a photo of him at Istanbul’s airport.Dogecoin CampaignLast month, Thodex initiated a campaign to boost membership by offering millions of free Dogecoins to new registrants. Its website says 4 million of the coins were distributed, though many people have taken to social media to complain they never received them.“I was born as one of the three siblings of a civil servant,” Ozer said in his statement, adding that he’s a high-school dropout. As the company ran into financial trouble, he said he thought about either committing suicide or giving himself up to authorities, but both of those options meant clients’ assets would never be retrieved.“So I decided to stay alive and fight, work and repay my debts to you,” he said. “The day I repay all my debt, I will return to my country and give myself in to justice.”(Updates with new lede, government agency action, details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Neuberger Has Asked Staff to Return in September, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Neuberger Berman Group employees have been asked to return to the office in September yet they will still be allowed some flexibility to work remotely, Chief Executive Officer George Walker said.The New York-based firm “asked folks to find a way to start to reconnect with the office,” Walker said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Wednesday. “That can be team meetings, that can be coming in a day a week. And we’re starting to see that as more folks come back in,” he said.“Work from home has worked really well,” he said. “Our performance has never been better, our flows have never been better. But there’s going to be a new normal that’s in between, and that’s going to be trickier than people realize.”Neuberger is not mandating that returning workers obtain vaccinations, just that they have been tested for Covid-19, he said.The company manages $429 billion for institutions, advisers and individual investors.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Big Q: How Has Client Interest in ESG Investing Changed?

    In this installment of The Big Q, Jackie VanderBrug of Bank of America, Jennifer Garcia of Wells Fargo Advisors, and Craig Pastolove of Morgan Stanley share the experiences they've had at their practices.

  • Hedge fund assets hit $3.8 trillion after strongest first quarter in 21 years: HFR

    Global hedge-fund assets rose to $3.8 trillion in the first quarter, buoyed by the strongest quarterly performance for the industry in 20 years, according to industry tracker HFR.

  • Analysis - BOJ faces communication dilemma as weak inflation leaves Kuroda with complex policy

    Eight years of stimulus attempts to spur weak inflation have left the Bank of Japan with one of the most complex monetary policy frameworks in the world, heightening communication challenges for Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who was once known for his bold, simple messages. And yet, the BOJ lacks a strategy for changing public perceptions on future prices, beyond clinging to a commitment on money printing that had so far failed to prop up inflation. The BOJ's struggle highlights the challenge global central banks face in telegraphing their policy intentions to financial markets after their mandates broadened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Shares in Tod's jump after LVMH agrees to raise stake

    MILAN (Reuters) -Shares in Tod's jumped as much as 16% on Friday after France's LVMH agreed to increase its stake in the Italian luxury goods group to 10% - prompting speculation it could raise it further. Tod's said late on Thursday that LVMH would buy a 6.8% holding from Tod's founder and Chairman Diego Della Valle, adding to a 3.2% stake which the group led by French billionaire Bernard Arnault already owns. "This may represent an excellent reason to consider further opportunities to be taken in the future ahead," Della Valle said in Thursday's statement.

  • Bitcoin drops below $50,000, dented in part by rising U.S. tax worries

    Friday's losses come on the heels of a 300-point loss for the Dow industrials DJIA after a media report that President Joe Biden is weighing a plan to nearly double capital-gains tax on the wealth

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest piles into UiPath, trims Tesla

    UiPath's shares surged 23.2% in their New York Stock Exchange debut, underscoring investors' appetite for high-growth tech stocks. ARK Invest's data showed the firm's exchange traded funds bought a total of about 2.7 million shares, about a third of the day's traded volume. The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and the ARK Innovation ETF also bought a total of 247,717 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc, which went public last week.

  • 3 Recent IPO Stocks That Could Be Bigger Winners Than Coinbase

    Coinbase's IPO was spectacular. But these stocks with recent IPOs might have better long-term prospects.